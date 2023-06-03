Footage has emerged of influencer True Geordie showcasing his punching skills with some focus pads.

However, his abilities have been downplayed by much of the Twitter community, with one user posting the video with the caption: “This is the guy that wanna fight Conor McGregor? Nah I’m gassed!”

Many Twitter users admonished True Geordie for his abilities.

With clear inconsistencies displayed in the video, one user said: “I seen about 4-6 openings to land a clean hook and send him to the shadow realm.”

Another one declared: “Yeah, @TrueGeordieTG would be eating canvas within a few seconds…”

Video: True Geordie boxing

A third user said: “He won’t last 1 round with Conor. It’s not even funny.”

Whereas a fourth user bemoaned: “He never put his guard up once!”

The beef between Conor McGregor & True Geordie

The video comes after True Geordie’s internet beef with Irish MMA fighter McGregor. What started as an argument of expletives evolved to the YouTuber sensationally calling out the former lightweight and featherweight champion for a charity bout.

McGregor called True Geordie out in a foul-mouthed rant after the YouTuber posted a video depicting McGregor’s struggle to get his words out during public speaking.

McGregor said: “Who the f*** are you? You little burns victim-looking thing. F*** me, man, who scolded you with a kettle?

“You fat f***! You fat nobody. You little feminine p**** of a thing. I f*** p****, yeah.

“Keep my name out your mouth you stupid c***. Sick of seeing your fat, burnt face. Fat oestrogen head.

“Oh my god, you can’t understand what I’m saying, can you not pal?

"You’ve got subtitles under the f****** thing saying exactly what I’m saying. So, what are you saying? You little fat no-name."

True Geordie, whose real name is Brian Davis, proclaimed that McGregor blocked him on Twitter following the cascade of verbal vulgarities.

On his podcast, Davis then challenged McGregor to a fight.

He said: "He [McGregor] is in no way ready to fight anyone, not even me.

"Mate, I'm 300 f****** pounds and built like a rugby player. I'm the size of the guys who Floyd Mayweather and you hire to protect them when you're walking around in public.

"I would pick Conor McGregor up like a shopping bag with one arm. He's so small compared to me."

McGregor hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2021. In his last fight, he lost to Dustin Poirier, but rumours of a fight with Michael Chandler later this year are circulating.

It remains to be seen whether McGregor will step into the ring with True Geordie, but if the tensions between the pair develop, fans would relish in the chance to see the fight.