Highlights Colby Covington claims he broke his foot in the first 30 seconds of the fight, impacting his mobility.

Despite the injury, Covington believes he outperformed Leon Edwards in strikes and control time.

Fans and judges are skeptical of Covington's injury excuse, as he appeared to move freely in the immediate aftermath of the alledged incident.

Colby Covington has sparked bemusement on social media after claiming that his loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 296 was a result of an injury sustained early in the fight. 30 seconds into the fight, to be precise.

The ever-outspoken MMA fighter appeared on Patrick Bet-David's YouTube channel in the aftermath of the fight and, having initially put his poor performance down to his lengthy lay-off and the bias of the judges, “Chaos” appeared in a walking boot with a freshly-prepared excuse.

“I broke my foot in like the first 30 seconds of the fight, that people don’t know about yet – the X-rays will start coming out,” Covington told the PBD Podcast. “The first minute of the fight. I have the picture on my phone, the exact moment where it landed on his elbow. You feel it swelling up. At the end of the first round, you’re like 'man that hurts.' Usually I sit on the stool, and I didn’t want to sit down on the stool. Landed right on the right elbow, the top of the foot. I wasn’t really able to step on it, so that’s why he was landing a couple of kicks on my right thigh, because my left foot was broken, so I was kind of putting all my weight on my right thigh. That’s terrible.”

The first 30 seconds between Covington & Edwards

Interestingly, the footage Covington refers to shows the American bouncing merrily on his apparently broken left foot in the immediate aftermath of the offending kick, but the welterweight insists that the pain of the impact off of Leon Edwards' elbow (or upper arm, depending on your point of view), was hardly bearable.

“Towards the end of the fight, I was like just deal with the pain and start lifting up your right leg and start checking some of these kicks. He didn’t start kicking after the fourth round, because he was feeling that I was catching his timing with the kicks, and he didn’t want to break his leg on my knee.

“It’s tough,” he added. “It limits your mobility. I couldn’t really move after that. I was kind of stuck in place, and I was just trying to make sure that I could get through the fight. I never quit.”

Related UFC 296 salaries for Paddy Pimblett and Leon Edwards Paddy Pimblett and Leon Edwards both fought on the UFC 296 card, but the money they made was massively different!

In spite of the limiting affects of his injury, Covington insists that he still had the beating of Edwards. “I doubled in the strike count,” he said. “I had over five minutes of control time where he didn’t have one minute. So I feel like I beat him in the fight.”

The judges certainly did not agree with his assessment, unanimously declaring Edwards the clear victor. MMA fans have been none too sympathetic either, with one user pointing out that Covington left the arena with ice packs on both his knees, but no concern whatsoever for his foot.