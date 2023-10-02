Highlights Manchester United suffered another defeat, this time against Crystal Palace, making it their fourth loss in their first seven Premier League matches of the season.

The Old Trafford roof leakage issue resurfaced during the match, with a viral video showing water dripping onto spectators, highlighting the need for renovation.

Manchester United will next face Galatasaray in the Champions League and Brentford in the Premier League as they aim to improve their current 10th place standing.

Manchester United's poor start to the season continued as they were beaten by Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils welcomed the south London club to Old Trafford having easily defeated them 3-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

However, in the second meeting between the two sides in the space of a few days, it was Palace who emerged victorious. Joachim Andersen scored the only goal of the game in the 25th minute, with his stunning effort beating Andre Onana and flying into the roof of the net.

It was a poor day for United, who were beaten for the fourth time in their opening seven Premier League matches of the season. With just nine points accrued from their opening seven league matches, United have made their worst start to a league season in 34 years.

Manchester United's Premier League opponents (2023/24) Scoreline Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0) W Tottenham Hotspur (0-2) L Nottingham Forest (3-2) W Arsenal (1-3) L Brighton & Hove Albion (1-3) L Burnley (1-0) W Crystal Palace (0-1) L

Video of Old Trafford roof goes viral during match vs Crystal Palace

It was a miserable day for United and it was even more miserable for some of the fans present for the match. Old Trafford is one of the most famous and historic grounds in England. However, not much has been done to the ground in recent years in terms of renovation.

Numerous times over the past few years, videos have emerged showing the Old Trafford roof leaking on to unfortunate spectators inside the ground. And that was the case once again during United's defeat to Crystal Palace on the weekend.

Read more: The 10 biggest Premier League VAR controversies ever ranked ft. Liverpool, Man Utd & Arsenal

X user (formerly Twitter) @KyleHall1996 has posted a video from the match that shows just how badly the roof needs to be fixed. The footage posted shows water leaking onto spectators, who are supposed to be protected from rainfall by the roof, and leaving them completely drenched. Alongside the video, the United fan posted the following caption: "It was a wet one at Old Trafford today. The Glazers [United owners] need to invest in fixing the roof of the stadium."

The footage has gone viral, attracting over 2.6 million views, 1.9k reposts and 7.7k 'likes'. Among the people that have liked the video is United legend, Gary Neville. View the footage below...

It's a shame that a stadium like Old Trafford has been neglected in recent times. According to the Manchester Evening News, United sources have said that any leaks at Old Trafford are fixed immediately after they have been identified.

But, nevertheless, this shouldn't be happening at United and does not happen elsewhere in the Premier League. It's an issue that has been ongoing for many years and hopefully it's one that's resolved soon, whether it be by the Glazers or new owners.

What next for United?

Erik ten Hag's side return to action on Wednesday October 4 when they take on Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Champions League. United begun their campaign with a defeat to Bayern Munich and will be looking to get off the mark in Group A.

Read more: Man Utd: 5 players Sheikh Jassim could sign after takeover at Old Trafford

They are next in Premier League action on October Saturday 7 when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford. United are currently 10th in the Premier League and nine points off leaders, Manchester City.