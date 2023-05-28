Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix is always spectacular and yesterday's edition was no different as Max Verstappen's stunning late lap effort took pole position away from Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin.

The mechanics in the Aston garage were like coiled springs, ready to celebrate a first pole this year with the Spaniard, with him two tenths up as Verstappen flew into the last sector.

Indeed, it looked as though the Dutchman might even miss out on the front row in Monte-Carlo but a fine final sector from the reigning champ snatched P1 from the Spaniard and set the Red Bull man up for a likely victory this afternoon, given the lack of overtaking opportunities there are in Monte-Carlo.

In the end, Verstappen took pole by just under a tenth of a second, which is of course hard to picture in your mind given we're literally talking about split seconds, but luckily Formula Addict have, as ever, produced a nice visualisation of the two drivers' laps, making it clear for all to see just how impressive Max's final few corners were:

VIDEO: Verstappen and Alonso qualifying laps visualised as Dutchman nicks pole in stunning fashion

The front row will be Verstappen from Alonso, then, in what is a very exciting looking first couple of positions on the grid.

Verstappen is the one with more to lose of course, as they head towards Sainte-Devote at lights out, with him leading the championship and in with a great chance of extending his advantage over team-mate Sergio Perez.

Second in the standings, Perez would have gone into this weekend hoping for more street track mastery to close the gap to his Dutch team-mate, but the Mexican found the wall early in Q1 and lines up at the back of field for today's race.

Around Monaco, that usually equates to very few points, if any, regardless of how good your car is, and so Verstappen could take a large leap forwards in the title battle this afternoon.

He is not going to have it easy, though, with Alonso on the hunt for a first victory this season and looking very strong around Monte-Carlo, so hopefully we're in for a titanic tussle for the win in a few hours from now.