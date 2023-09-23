Highlights Manchester United's poor form on the pitch is causing negative stories in the media, with players being unhappy about David de Gea's treatment and growing weary of Erik ten Hag's criticism.

Ten Hag addressed the leaks in a press conference, stating that they are staying united and fighting through the tough times.

A video of Sir Alex Ferguson dealing with reporters who spread lies has resurfaced, showcasing his no-nonsense approach to addressing and banning reporters when necessary. This approach could be beneficial to Ten Hag.

Manchester United are really struggling on the pitch. After a promising 2022/23 campaign, the Red Devils were hoping to challenge for the Premier League title this season. However, they have had a very poor start. Erik ten Hag's side are currently on a three-game losing streak, having been beaten by Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich. They have tasted victory in just two of the six games they've played in 2023/24 and, even in those victories against Wolves and Nottingham Forest, they were perhaps fortunate to pick up all three points.

Manchester United - Results in 2023/24 Man United 1-0 Wolves Win Tottenham 2-0 Man United Loss Man United 3-2 Nottingham Forest Win Arsenal 3-1 Man United Loss Brighton 3-1 Man United Loss Bayern Munich 4-3 Man United Loss

Amid their struggles, some negative stories have been spread by the media in recent times. The Sun have claimed that some United players were unhappy with how David de Gea was treated and were still 'seething' about his exit.

Read more: Man Utd players are reportedly "fuming" and "seething" over David de Gea exit

Moreover, a report from the Manchester Evening News claimed that a number of Manchester United players are 'starting to grow weary of Erik ten Hag's criticism', while it was also reported that some United players 'feel they have been put in an invidious position to carry out Ten Hag's tactical instructions as they feel his approach has been compromised by the indefinite absence of Antony.'

Read more: Erik ten Hag responds as dressing room leaks claim Man Utd players “concerned” by his management

Erik ten Hag responds to leaks in press conference

Ten Hag addressed those reports when asked about them in his press conference ahead of United's match against Burnley on Saturday evening.

He said: "I don't know if it's a leak but I know opinion, I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are okay with it. This is my second year and I know it's not always going up. You will have your gaps [in form]. And you get stronger from it as long as you stay together. And that's what we are doing. The dressing room, staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united – and at [Man] United, you fight."

Video of Sir Alex Ferguson dealing with reporters goes viral again

A video of Sir Alex Ferguson dealing with reporters who spread 'lies' has gone viral again amid the latest leaks at Man United. In the footage, shared onto Twitter by @MufcWonItAll2, Ferguson goes in on the reporters in attendance and threatens them with a ban if the negative stories continue.

He said: "I want to address you people. I had a few of you banned for a few weeks and to be honest I get fed up of it. Your job is to tell the truth, right? That's your job. You can quote me when I'm accurate and things I have said, but I'm not going to have you twisting everything I say, okay? The next time, it's finished and you don't get back in. Am I making that clear to you? You don't get back in, finished. I'm fed up of having to read papers... and things I've said - and I know I've said - and you completely twist it around and lie. Your job is to tell the truth - that is your job as a journalist. And if you don't do that you're in the wrong job. Okay? I thought I'd make that clear."

Ferguson really didn't mess about, did he? As soon as the media wrote or reported something he didn't like, he made sure to take action and did his best to stop it from ever happening again. Maybe it's an approach that Ten Hag should take going forward.