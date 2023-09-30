Highlights Liverpool suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season after a 96th minute own goal by Joel Matip gave Tottenham the win.

Controversy surrounded the game, with Liverpool receiving two red cards and a disallowed goal by Luis Diaz, which was not clearly explained by VAR.

Tottenham vs Liverpool was a game full of controversy as a 96th minute Joel Matip own goal saw the Reds fall to their first Premier League defeat of the season. Jurgen Klopp's side were down to nine men after seeing Curtis Jones shown a straight red card in the first-half before Diogo Jota picked up two bookings in quick succession in the second-half.

Following Jones' dismissal, the visitors thought they had fired themselves into the lead as Luis Diaz was released by Mohamed Salah before unleashing a fierce strike into the bottom corner of Guglielmo Vicario's goal. However, the offside flag was raised, and the goal was ruled out.

While VAR was on hand to take a look at the incident, there were no lines shown to viewers watching the game on TV with the Colombian forward looking to be very close to the last Tottenham defender. Fans on social media were baffled at the lack of explanation for the call, which was swiftly moved past by VAR.

Andy Gray and Richard Keys analyse Diaz offside call

Andy Gray and Richard Keys took a closer look at the decision to disallow Diaz' goal for offside on beIN SPORTS, and the pair even came to the conclusion that the winger was in fact behind the last man in defence for Tottenham meaning the goal should have stood.

With the lines now being shown, Gray gives the answer everyone watching was thinking: "He's at least a metre onside." This will be no cushion for the blow Klopp's side took on Saturday evening as the Reds tasted defeat for the first time this season.

Keys was in agreement with his colleague and asked: "Why did Darren England on VAR not take his time to look at that? And I do not buy the reason we have been given by the production team which is 'well it keeps the game moving'. Absolute nonsense."

Gray added: "When it's as obvious as that, VAR should be producing these kind of pictures that show he is onside." This will be the frustrating part for Klopp and his team as well as Liverpool fans watching the game. It remains to be seen what is said by Howard Webb and the officials on the day, but it certainly looks to be a wrong decision made.

Watch: Luis Diaz appears to be onside against Tottenham

Jamie Carragher fumes at offside decision

Former Liverpool defender and current pundit, Jamie Carragher, took to X (formerly Twitter) to display his anger at the length of time taken to get a clear answer on the call that denied the Reds going into the lead. The post had the caption: "When it takes this long for an answer from @FA_PGMOL over a contentious decision you know there’s been a f**k up!"

Many will agree with Carragher's outrage, none more so than Klopp. Along with the two red card decisions, the German boss will feel everything went against his side in a game they were unlucky to lose.

