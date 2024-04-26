Highlights Joel Embiid's aggressive play led the Sixers to victory, but sparked controversy with a dangerous foul on Mitchell Robinson.

The altercation between Embiid and the Knicks escalated, resulting in a Flagrant 1 foul and heated exchanges between players.

Despite the drama, the focus remains on the intense playoff battle between the Knicks and Sixers, with physicality shaping the series.

In what has been an all-out brawl between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, superstar center Joel Embiid brought the intensity in Game 3, willing his team to victory and ultimately bullying the Knicks in the process.

Trailing 15-18 in the first quarter, Embiid attempted to tie the game with a three and missed. After pleading with the referee for a foul, he trots back on defense and gets knocked down by OG Anunoby in the paint. With Embiid on the ground, Anunoby then passed the ball to Mitchell Robinson for what should have been an easy dunk, but instead became a game-ending injury for the young center.

Already frustrated from the previous play, Embiid grabbed Robinson’s ankles midair, as he is going up for the basket. Embiid proceeded to pull Robinson down, forcing him to make an awkward landing, spraining his ankle, and sidelining him for the remainder of the game.

Unhappy with the play, an altercation ensued shortly after with Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo approaching Embiid and exchanging words. Once the players were broken up, the foul was reviewed and determined a Flagrant 1.

Because the foul was only a Flagrant 1, Embiid was allowed to stay in the game and would go on to put up 50 points, shooting 13-19 from the field and 5-7 from three, leading the Sixers to a statement win in front of their home crowd.

War of Words

Knicks, 76ers had a lot to say about the incident

Knicks forward Josh Hart weighed in on the play and was relieved that his teammate’s injury was not a serious one.

“I mean, we’re just happy Mitch didn’t get a serious injury on that…I’m all for tough fouls, tough playoff fouls, but that’s something that can put a guy out for a significant amount of time. So we're lucky he didn't get seriously hurt during that time.”

Even Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about the play and argued that there were other fouls committed by Embiid that warranted another Flagrant and even an ejection. Following the game, video of the play and altercation was released on social media, revealing what was said between players on both sides.

Far from a traditional first round match-up, physicality will play a major role in determining which of these two talented teams will move on to the next round. The two teams are scheduled to face off again on Sunday at 1PM ET.