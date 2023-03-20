A video has gone viral of Arsenal’s “Ashburton Army” ultras ahead of their match against Crystal Palace – but football fans are divided on what they think about it all.

The group were out in full force yet again before the game to up the temperature as they have done all season and witnessed the Gunners triumph over a Palace team that sacked former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira earlier this week.

A brace from Bukayo Saka along with goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka helped Arsenal to a 4-1 victory at home and saw them extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

But one of the main talking points from the game was the video of the Ashburton Army ahead of the fixture – with some believing it's what English football needs while others aren’t fans.

Arsenal’s Ashburton Army

Arsenal’s group of ultras have been going strong since the start of the season, and have grown in popularity among the fanbase with every game.

Inspired by European ultra culture, The Athletic wrote about some of the work that those who are a part of the group do ahead of matches earlier this month.

Fans who want to join are expected to put in extra hours outside of matchdays, helping to work on songs and banners, while also being committed to singing the full 90 minutes at the Emirates.

The group have aimed to improve the atmosphere inside the stadium and their popularity is shown by ticket sales, with The Athletic also stating that the 100 tickets that they are allocated for games in the Clock End sell out within minutes.

Ultras out in full force for Crystal Palace

And once again, the Ashburton Army was out in full force for Arsenal's game against Crystal Palace, with a video of the group before the game going viral over the weekend.

With red flares lit, banners out, and two people banging a drum right at the front, a huge group gathered in a tunnel to get the atmosphere going.

With so many there and others eager to join the group’s efforts, it has certainly been a big success among Arsenal fans this season.

Watch: Arsenal ultras ahead of Crystal Palace match

But football fans are divided over the group, with some believing that it is over the top and that the ultras are only popular because their side is succeeding on the pitch.

However, others think it is exactly what English football needs, and are happy to see Arsenal fans drawing inspiration from other European teams.

No matter what people think, the Ashburton Army looks like it is here to stay, and maybe a few other teams will follow in their footsteps.