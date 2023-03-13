Arsenal produced a stunning team move for Gabriel Martinelli to score during the 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side ran out 3-0 winners at Craven Cottage thanks to goals from Gabriel, Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

The win put the north London side five points clear at the top of the Premier League, responded to Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Some of the football Arsenal have been playing this season has been a joy to watch.

But the performance against Fulham might just be up there as the finest of the season.

You just need to look at the incredible team move that led to Martinelli heading Arsenal into a 2-0 lead.

The move was 'Arteta Ball' at its finest as pretty much every player got involved before Leandro Trossard crossed for Martinelli to head home.

If you missed it, we have a treat for you.

That's because a clip is going viral that shows the move in full before Martinelli's goal.

And it's absolutely glorious.

Check it out:

VIDEO: Arsenal's full move for Gabriel Martinelli's goal vs Fulham

What. A. Move.

Arsenal led Fulham 3-0 at half time and, after the match, Arteta was asked whether it was the best first half performance of the season so far.

Arteta: The first half was really impressive

"Good question," he replied. "I don’t know, because it’s really tough when you play every three days, you travel to Europe, you come back and see the energy, the quality and the understanding, the willingness to go there again and be really dominant. It was really impressive, to be fair."

What did Arteta say about Trossard after Fulham win?

And Arteta also had special praise for Trossard who registered assists for all three goals during that opening 45 minutes - including the cross for Martinelli.

"When we talk about composure and finding the right pass, and looking to the right player in the box, it’s very blurry and some other players make rash decisions, and he created three goals," Arteta said.

"He could have scored two – I think he was really impressive. Not only that, he had an jury only a few days ago and that injury could have taken a week or 10 days. He was really willing to come back early, the physios and doctors did really well to do that. That changes things in the team, and we needed him today, his contribution was superb.

"It's football intelligence, he’s really clever to understand straightaway what you want, what is required, what is his role and he’s executing it really well."