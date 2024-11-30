Video footage shows Francis Ngannou spar Manchester United star Andre Onana after the UEFA Europa League game against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday at Old Trafford, in Manchester.

It was one of Ngannou's first public outings since his thrilling return to mixed martial arts, thrashing Renan Ferreira in the very first round of their PFL Super Fights Heavyweight Championship bout on the 19th of October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. And, midweek in England, Ngannou showed he had retained his title-winning moves by taking Onana down with ease.

Francis Ngannou Sparred With Andre Onana

Ngannou takes Onana down with ease

In the video below, you can see Cameroon athletes Ngannou and Onana playfully square off against one another, with Onana mimicking a boxer's stance against the 6-foot-6 PFL champ. Ngannou feints a shot and instead takes a leg, takes him down, and throws a few shots at Onana for good measure.

Francis Ngannou flattening Andre Onana at Old Trafford 😂🇨🇲pic.twitter.com/6odWSXQyIs — utdreport (@utdreport) November 29, 2024

United beat Bodo/Glimt 3-2 with Onana in goal, making two saves.

Onana called for a rematch later on X "in a real ring! Let's settle this once and for all."

Ngannou replied: "Be careful what you ask for. It won't go well for you, bro."

Who Francis Ngannou Could Fight Next

Ngannou linked with big-name opponents

It is unclear who Ngannou will next fight. He remains at the forefront of heavyweight MMA's landscape as the PFL champion, and a former UFC champion who left the organization with the belt. Any conversation regarding who is best in the division, despite the prevalence of UFC interim champion Tom Aspinall and impact of consensus light heavyweight GOAT Jon Jones, has to include Ngannou.

Though Ngannou vs Jones would be a crossover mega-event, its more probable that Ngannou takes on Ante Delija, who, like Ngannou, has a knockout win over Ferreira on his resume. Ngannou could even fight Deontay Wilder, either in boxing, or as part of a two-bout deal involving a rematch in MMA. Wilder has even said he'd welcome a fight with Ngannou.

As for PFL, the MMA firm concluded its season with a championship event Friday in Saudi Arabia. Dakota Ditcheva announced herself as a surging British MMA superstar-in-the-making with a thumping knockout win over the former UFC title challenger Talia Santos.

Other fighters to win the million dollar championship like Ditcheva in their respective PFL weight classes included Timur Khizriev, Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov, Shamil Musaev, Gadzhi Rabadanov, and Denis Goltsov.