Highlights UFC 296 was an event for the ages with many memorable moments.

One of the biggest came outside of the octagon when Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis brawled in the crowd.

The two men will fight for the UFC Middleweight Championship in January.

UFC 296 brought another incredible show for fight fans all over the world as we were treated to some incredible fights, some massive results and some insane drama. Leon Edwards finally shut Colby Covington up to retain his Welterweight Championship in a dominant five-round decision, Josh Emmett landed one of the scariest knockouts of all time when he flat-lined Bryce Mitchell in the first round and both Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa etched their names into the history books with an unbelievable fight of the year contender.

Not all of the action took place inside the octagon, though, with a pretty wild brawl between the current UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland and his next challenger Dricus Du Plessis taking place in the crowd. The two men have made no secret of their hatred for one another, and their verbal wars in the press conferences have got fans excited for their upcoming clash. They gave us a taste of what's to come as well, as they clashed violently in the crowd during the event.

Shortly after a camera panned to Strickland, it was revealed that the two had begun brawling, with fans in the arena reacting wildly. Thankfully, footage has begun to emerge of the full incident, revealing what actually went down and how the two men ended up scrapping among the fans.

Strickland threw the first punch

The champ lost his cool after Du Plessis taunted him

Shortly after the main event of UFC 296 wrapped up, the promotion shared footage of the incident, having caught it on camera, and it's quite eye-opening, to say the least. Initially, the shot was of Strickland, who made a hand gesture towards Du Plessis who was sitting a couple of rows behind him.

The South African then returned with a couple of taunts of his own, and it sent Strickland into a rage. After asking the people between them to move, the champion launched over the seats and threw himself at Du Plessis, unloading with a wild flurry of punches. It was a crazy sequence of events and will have only increased the excitement surrounding their upcoming title fight.

Interestingly, the challenger was the one on top when they were separated, which may or may not be a sign of things to come when they square off in January. While the UFC's official footage gave a very clear view of what went down, it was far from the only footage that has been shared of the incident.

It showed what went down from a different angle

While the UFC's official footage was released after the card's main event, fan footage surfaced online much earlier and gave fans an insight into what had happened.

Journalist Ariel Helwani shared the video on social media, and it showed Strickland going wild as he threw himself at Du Plessis. With the two men set to wage war over the UFC Middleweight Championship on January 20, their recent exchanges have got us counting down the days now.