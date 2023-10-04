Highlights Manchester United's insipid start to the season continues with a defeat to Galatasaray, angering the home fans further.

Erik ten Hag faces questioning as the team experiences their worst start to a campaign since 1989.

The presence of Galatasaray fans in the home sections of Old Trafford has left the fanbase outraged and highlights the club's backward ticketing system.

Manchester United’s insipid start to the 2023/24 season continued as they fell at the hands of Turkish side Galatasaray on Tuesday evening and while the result was enough to irk the home support, the fact that so many away fans were spotted in the home sections has left the fanbase outraged with the club.

Erik ten Hag will face the wrath of questions being thrown in his direction as the Dutchman continues to lead the Greater Manchester side to their worst-ever start to a campaign since 1989, having lost six of their opening 10 outings since the new campaign got underway.

Manchester United - next five fixtures Team Competition Date / Time (BST) Brentford Premier League 07/10/23 / 15:00 Sheffield United Premier League 21/10/23 - 20:00 Copenhagen Champions League 24/10/23 - 20:00 Manchester City Premier League 29/10/23 - 15:30 Newcastle United Carabao Cup 01/11/23 - 20:15

Their latest defeat came against the reigning Süper Lig champions, who secured their first-ever win on English soil in their storied history. United’s 20-year-old marksman Rasmus Højlund continued his prolific nature in Europe as he struck a brace, but his goals were drowned out by goals from Wilfried Zaha, Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauco Icardi as the Argentine’s blushes were spared following his penalty miss just minutes prior.

As Champions League action returned to the Old Trafford turf, things went from bad to worse as Casemiro was given his marching orders following a wayward pass from Andre Onana, a player the club bought for his ball-playing capability. Aside from the result, however, those home fans in attendance were equally concerned about how so many Galatasaray supporters were found in the home sections of the failing stadium.

Read More: Rasmus Hojlund's electric highlights in Man Utd v Galatasaray emerge

Man Utd fans left outraged as Galatasaray support fills up the home ends

Those of a Red Devils persuasion quickly headed for the exit doors as they looked to pull the curtains on a night to forget in Europe. The Galatasaray fans were, however, in fine voice following their historic win against one of Europe’s most renowned powerhouses – but the sharp-eyed among the few remaining United fans worked out that they were dotted everywhere around the stadium.

X user @Jack_H_20 posted a video onto social media, panning to several sections of the ground that were housing jubilant Galatasaray supporters.

Thousands of United fans – like many other clubs - search high and low week-in week-out for tickets in the hope to see their beloved team in the flesh, though it seems their backwards way of sorting tickets has prevented that from happening. A fan has suggested on X that he gifted his ticket to the Manchester United Foundation, who then sold it to a fan of the Turkish giants – and this has left fans furious.

Old Trafford’s roof needs severe renovation

If anything embodies how the club is being run at the moment, the fact that Old Trafford – supposedly one of the most famous stadiums in world football – has a leaking roof rings a worrying truth.

Countless times over the years has footage emerged of the roof leaking as the Manchester rain pours to no end. And in their recent match against Crystal Palace, one in which they lost 1-0, a clip – that has now gone viral – has surfaced. Even the club’s cult hero Gary Neville has given it a like.

Their Glazers, who are United’s current owners, are clearly neglecting the basic standards of being a Premier League side, let alone one the size of the 20-time English champions. It’s been an ever-growing issue at the club considering no renovations have been made for quite some time now. Reports have suggested that a refurbishment of the iconic stadium could be in line, though their current takeover complications have halted any further progression.

Read More: Video from Man Utd 0-1 Palace shows how badly Old Trafford roof needs fixing