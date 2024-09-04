Key Takeaways Aaron Jones spent seven years with the Green Bay Packers, and developed into a very impressive running back with them.

Jones will now spend the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

Although Jones will turn 30 this year, he believes he's just entering his prime. How realistic is that?

Since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers back in 2017, Aaron Jones has turned in quite an NFL career for a fifth-round draft pick. Jones spent seven years with the Packers, topping 1,000 rushing yards three times and making 63 trips to the end zone.

Jones has now joined the Packers' division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings , for the 2024 season.

Despite the fact that Jones will be turning 30 in December, he believes this could be his best year yet, as he explained to the AP's Dave Campbell:

I feel like every year, I'm getting better and better, and last year I felt like I was just about to start entering my prime.

Jones has a very solid resume, but his 2023 season included his lowest rushing yards total, 656, since his rookie year. Although Jones will turn 30 this year, and dealt with both knee and hamstring injuries last year, he feels that 2024 could be his best season yet.

How likely is that?

How Has Jones Performed the Last Few Years?

Jones has been an elite running back before, but 2023 marked a bit of a step back

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

During his time in Green Bay, Jones truly was one of the most underrated running backs in the league. He only made the Pro Bowl once, in 2020, but when looking at his production as both a runner and a pass-catcher, that feels unfair.

Jones was a vital part of the Packers' offense. From 2019 to 2022, he totaled at least 1,100 scrimmage yards each season, even topping 1,400 yards three times. The 2019 season was his most impressive, as Jones led the league in both rushing touchdowns with 16, and touchdowns from scrimmage, with 19.

Aaron Jones' Past 3 Years Stat 2021 2022 2023 Carries 171 213 142 Rushing Yards 799 1,121 656 Yards per Attempt 4.7 5.3 4.6 Rushing TD 4 2 2 Receiving Yards 391 395 233 Receiving TD 6 5 1

However, it's become well-known that most running backs start to decline once they reach their late 20s or early 30s, due to the demanding physical aspect of the position. Unfortunately, this makes the position one of the least-appreciated in the league. Jones was 29 during the 2023 season, and he was limited to only 11 games, as he struggled with various injuries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The best year of Jones' career came in 2019. That year, Jones led the NFL in both rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (19). Jones also compiled 1,558 total yards, including a career-high 474 receiving yards.

Now, since he's one year older and coming off his worst statistical season in years, many won't believe that Jones is actually still in his prime, let alone that he's only just entering it. Still, his stance is more realistic than you might think.

What Type of Role Will Jones Have in Minnesota?

Jones should be a massive part of the Vikings' offense

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jones will need to stay healthy, first and foremost. He plays an extremely physical position, and as he enters his 30s, he can't struggle with injuries and still manage to enter his prime, as he claims.

However, the opportunity is certainly there. With Alexander Mattison leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, Jones will be the clear lead back in Minnesota. He might have some competition from Ty Chandler , though, who was the Vikings fifth-round pick in 2022.

Chandler had a quiet rookie season, but got more of a chance in his second year. In 2023, Chandler rushed for 461 yards on an efficient 4.5 yards per carry, and managed to score three times. He should get a decent-sized role this year, but it won't compare to the amount of chances Jones will see.

Overall, the biggest reason to expect a load of opportunities for Jones is the Vikings' quarterback, Sam Darnold . To put it simply, Darnold does not inspire any fear in opposing defenses, despite his WR1's belief of the opposite. Because of that, the Vikings will lean on the run as best as they can, which is where Jones comes in.

However, despite the fact that Minnesota will run the ball a lot, it's not like Jones will see a stacked-box in front of him too often. If a defense stacks the box against Minnesota, their talented receivers, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison will have one-on-one matchups, which is a disaster for any defense, no matter how bad the quarterback is.

Jones has always been dangerous in the pass-catching game as well. Minnesota will likely use a lot of short-yardage passing schemes to get Darnold comfortable, which could mean numerous receptions for Jones.

The opportunities will be there for Jones, there's no doubt about that. He'll need to stay healthy, but if he can, he might actually be right.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.