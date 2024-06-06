Highlights The Vikings unveil new white alternate uniforms that are crisp and perfect for snowy Minnesota.

The new alternates feature unique numbers, silver trim, and a white helmet with a silver face mask.

Minnesota has had a busy week after extending star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

This offseason has seen several uniform updates and alternates due to the NFL becoming more lax on uniform rules.

The biggest difference from previous years is allowing helmets that are a different color from their primary option. The Minnesota Vikings have become the latest team to veer away from the norm of their standard purple.

On Thursday, the Vikings unveiled their newest look: alternate "Winter Warrior" uniforms.

The all-whites look crisp and feel appropriate for snowy Minnesota. When you look closer at the new jerseys, the whole ensemble already looks like one of the cleanest in the league.

Vikings Listen To The Fans And Deliver A White Helmet

The white-out could be the perfect road uniform

The latest alternates seem to be an answer for fans begging for a white helmet alternate. The new uniform features new numbers and a silver trim around the purple numbers. The silver facemask really pops too.

It's not all looks for the Vikings. It's a great time to be a fan of the Purple People Eaters since they extended star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to a four-year, $140M deal earlier this week.

The team prepares for life after Kirk Cousins at the quarterback position, with Sam Darnold or rookie J.J. McCarthy set to take the lead. There's a serious argument that Cousins and pass rusher Danielle Hunter were the team's most important players on offense and defense, respectively. So that leaves the Vikings in an uncertain position within an NFC North that is only getting better around them.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Seven different teams have unveiled either new uniforms, updated alternate threads, or small tweaks to their looks during the 2024 offseaosn.

Perhaps the Vikings can wear their new all-whites in a snow game this season, making it more difficult for opposing teams to spot them downfield and in the backfield.

Uncertainty can take a backseat, and for now, it's cool to see the players also enjoy the new threads.

Whenever the Vikings decide to wear these new alternates, all the jersey enthusiasts will surely be abuzz. Until then, fans must wait for the next uniform unveiling.

