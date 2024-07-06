Highlights Khyree Jackson, a rookie cornerback, tragically passed away in a car accident at 24.

Jackson was set to join the Minnesota Vikings for his first training camp.

The Vikings offered support to Jackson's family and are providing counseling for players and staff.

Khyree Jackson, who was selected in the fourth round by the Minnesota Vikings in this year's NFL Draft, passed away last night at the age of 24, in a car accident.

Jackson, a rookie cornerback out of Oregon, was set to join the Vikings for his first training camp later this month.

The tragic accident took place near Temple Hills, Maryland - Jackson's home state. Jackson's mother, Ebbony told TMZ that she received the news at around 4:00 AM EST on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota Vikings issued a statement on their website, regarding Jackson's passing.

We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson's death following an overnight car accident. While we work to gather more information, we have spoken to Khyree's family and offered the support of the Minnesota Vikings. We have also communicated the news to Vikings players, coaches and staff and have offered counseling for those who need emotional support. Our thoughts are with Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.

The team, and the authorities, are still gathering information regarding the tragic accident.

Related Minnesota Vikings 2024 NFL Draft: Best Pick, Worst Pick, and Biggest Steal The Minnesota Vikings did an entire franchise reset in the 2024 NFL Draft by adding a new quarterback and defensive star in the first round.

Jackson Had Some Promise as a Young CB

Jackson's rise at Oregon and subsequent rise up draft rankings, culminated when the Vikings took him 108th overall in this year's draft.

While he may have been an under the radar pick in the fourth round, many pundits still felt Jackson had promise at the NFL level, and his story was certainly inspiring.

Jackson worked his way back into football after working at a grocery store deli, where he had recently won employee of the month.

Jackson's career and life have been tragically cut short after working extremely hard at Oregon last season. He had previously played college ball at Alabama before he was suspended for unknown reasons.

In his final college season, Jackson racked up 34 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell also provided a statement on Jackson's passing, praising his potential both as a player and as a human being.

I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches.

The Vikings will report to training camp on July 27th, and they will certainly be doing so with heavy hearts.

Source: Minnesota Vikings