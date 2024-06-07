Highlights Robert Tonyan impresses Vikings coaches with his skill and presence in minicamp, catching all passes.

The Minnesota Vikings are entering the 2024 season with a whole new feel to them with quarterback J.J. McCarthy taking over for Kirk Cousins.

While the Vikings made news earlier this week after handing Justin Jefferson the richest non-quarterback contract in NFL history, there has been another pass catcher who is getting raving reviews at minicamp.

Tight end Robert Tonyan signed with the Vikings in the middle of last month to join a tight end room that is headlined by T.J. Hockenson, who is recovering from his ACL/MCL injury. Tonyan’s presence has already been felt in just under a month.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported Minnesota coaches were “blown away” by his workout with the team, which led to his signing.

Tonyan was impressive in camp, where Lewis described him as vacuum for footballs while also making a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone.

How Tonyan Fits in Minnesota's Offense With or Without Hockenson

With Hockenson's return unknown, Tonyan could step in and be the top tight end

Uncertainty surrounding Hockenson certainly makes Vikings fans and coaching staff nervous entering the season, especially with how important he is to the team. He finished last year with the best stats of his career, posting career highs in receptions (95) and yards (960) while adding five touchdowns.

Tonyan comes in with plenty of experience, having played in the NFL since 2018. His best season came in 2020 with the Green Bay Packers, when he made 59 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. He played five seasons in Green Bay before seeing limited targets with the Chicago Bears last year.

Robert Tonyan's Career NFL Stats Year Team Receptions Yards Touchdowns 2018 Green Bay Packers 4 77 1 2019 Green Bay Packers 10 100 1 2020 Green Bay Packers 52 586 11 2021 Green Bay Packers 18 204 2 2022 Green Bay Packers 53 470 2 2023 Chicago Bears 11 112 0

That time in Green Bay didn’t make him an elite pass catcher, but a consistent performer that can help in the passing game and block up front in the running game. He was a weapon for Aaron Rodgers, serving as one of his favorite red zone targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Robert Tonyan tied a franchise record with the Green Bay Packers in 2020 for most receiving touchdowns by a tight end in a season. He tied Paul Coffman with 11 touchdowns.

Entering 2024, the Vikings have six tight ends on the roster as they will be looking to find some insurance with Hockenson’s health being in question. Tonyan certainly provides the experience needed at the position and has had success in his NFL career. Knowing how the Packers and Bears run their organizations is also a tactical plus.

The team also moved former wide receiver N’Keal Harry to tight end, giving the position some athleticism and competition. Harry, Tonyan, and veteran Josh Oliver should be the main candidates to cover the position until Hockenson returns to the field.

No matter the timeline for Hockenson, Tonyan gives the Vikings the comfort of knowing they have talent at tight end to hold up. While Harry would certainly be a solid receiver, Tonyan gives the Vikings the utility belt-type tight end that Hockenson is for the team.

Source: The Athletic

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.