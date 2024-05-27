Highlights The Minnesota Vikings wanted WR Malik Nabers, not a QB, in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings are a team filled with quality veterans and a strong QB away from making a push to win their division. The team moved on from a solid signal caller this offseason in Kirk Cousins, and the expectation was that they would draft a quarterback in the first round, and they did in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

According to a report from Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press, they were actually targeting a wide receiver. He wrote:

Pssst: There was buzz at draft time that the Vikings wanted to move from No. 11 to No. 5, not to pick a quarterback but to get LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who was picked No. 6 by the Giants. Had that trade occurred, Jefferson would have been traded and Nabers would have been the No. 1 receiver.

As Walters notes, the Vikings already have a superstar receiver in Justin Jefferson. However, the team's timeline has changed with the loss of Cousins, and the team could be looking to get younger. Even with McCarthy now in the fold, many of the Vikings' best players are veterans.

Jefferson Would Have Landed a Major Package

The wide receiver has been near unstoppable since entering the league

While Jefferson was a home-run pick for the Vikings, the wide receiver would not like to reap the rewards from his fine play on the field. According to a recent report, Jefferson is expected to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league when he signs his next contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Malik Nabers finished tied for third in the NCAA with 14 touchdown receptions last year but had to contend with fellow first-round teammate Brian Thomas Jr. who had 17.

Jefferson was hurt for nearly half the season last year but still put up numbers that most receivers would be proud of over the course of a full season. The Vikings wide receiver had nine starts last year and caught 68 passes for 1,054 yards and five touchdowns. He is expected to be fully healthy for the 2020 season.

If Jefferson were to be traded, the Vikings would expect to get a major haul for their star wide receiver. The acquiring team would have to sign him to a massive extension, but the wide receiver is still only 24 years old and is an extremely hard worker with no character issues.

Justin Jefferson Career Statistics Category Total NFL Rank Since 2020 Receptions 392 5th Receiving Yards 5,899 2nd Touchdown Receptions 30 9th

Interestingly enough, Nabers played at LSU just like Jefferson and was basically unstoppable as a college player. Jefferson would be very difficult to replace, but if anyone could do it, Nabers might have that potential.

Source: Charley Walters

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.