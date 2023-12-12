Highlights Minnesota's 2022 defense was among the worst in franchise history, and held them back from a deep postseason run.

The Vikings have become one of the better defenses in the NFL after hiring Brian Flores as defensive coordinator.

Minnesota is alive in the playoff hunt because of the defense's improvement.

Success seems to follow Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores wherever he goes. He had success in Miami, in Pittsburgh, and now, he's doing it again with what was an ugly defensive unit for the Vikings in 2022.

In an interview with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who has a career-high 72 tackles and three sacks this season, credited Flores and the team's veteran presence for the turnaround, saying the defense was "able to get a little more complex, and put two to three calls [in]" per play because of their experience and Flores' recognition of their ability. Check out the full interview below:

Massive defensive turnaround

Minnesota's defense has gone from a weakness to a major strength in under a year

The Minnesota Vikings' honeymoon period with quarterback Joshua Dobbs met its end on Sunday afternoon, when the sixth-year journeyman was pulled out of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders in favor of Nick Mullens. Whether or not Mullens holds on to the starting job, head coach Kevin O'Connell knows he can rely on what is now a stellar defensive unit carrying his team.

The Viking defense terrorized the Raiders offense all day in Week 14, sacking Aidan O'Connell four times, forcing three fumbles (recovering two) and nabbing an interception to leave Las Vegas with a 3-0 victory. The win, which was the first 3-0 result since the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Miami Dolphins in 2007, kept Minnesota (7-6) above .500 and a game ahead of five 6-7 squads chasing the final two Wild Card spots in the NFC.

Minnesota's historically bad 2022 defense prevented a 13-4 squad from realizing true contender status, but the 2023 version is keeping the Vikings alive despite a rotating cast of corners, and the absence of their offensive core from a year ago, including Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson.

Brian Flores' scheme radically changed the Vikings defense

Minnesota's defense has transformed from a bottom-five to top-ten unit under Flores' tutelage

Minnesota's 2022 defense under former DC Ed Donatell was one of the worst in the franchise's history; their 388.7 yards allowed per game were only nine yards fewer than the 2013 unit's franchise-record 397.6. Not only are the 2023 numbers much better than those, they're actually among the NFL's best.

VIKINGS DEFENSE 2022 TOTAL 2022 RANKING 2023 TOTAL 2023 RANKING PASSING YARDS PER GAME 265.6 31ST 218.3 14TH RUSHING YARDS PER GAME 123.1 20TH 92.9 5TH TOTAL YARDS PER GAME 388.7 31ST 311.2 10TH POINTS ALLOWED PER GAME 25.4 30TH 18.6 5TH

In Donatell's scheme, superstar edge rusher Danielle Hunter and Pro-Bowler ZaDarius Smith were each asked to drop into coverage at nearly twice the rate of their previous career-highs.

Smith has since departed the team, but Hunter has gotten back to rushing the passer more frequently under Flores and is producing career-highs across the board, including a league-best 18 tackles for loss.

Flores giving the defense more complex calls and freedom to audible coverage on a play-to-play basis while getting his superstars back in their comfort zones has allowed the Vikings to win games on the back of their defense for the first time in many years.

Minnesota may not be able to wreak havoc in the playoffs unless the offense comes together, but the defensive intensity and effort will give the team a great opportunity to make it to the dance. And once you're in, anything can happen.

