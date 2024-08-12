Highlights Heading into the 2024 season, the Minnesota Vikings have two options at the quarterback position.

One is a veteran in Sam Darnold, and the other is their first round selection from this year's draft, J.J. McCarthy.

While Darnold is assumed to be the starter, here's why the Vikings would be better off ditching that idea, and starting McCarthy instead.

The Minnesota Vikings haven't had to worry about the quarterback position for a long time. Since 2018, they've had consistent play from under center in the form of Kirk Cousins. However, after Cousins left for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency earlier this offseason, the Vikings found themselves without an answer at the position.

To fill that need, the Vikings pursued two different avenues. The first of those was through free agency, where they signed Sam Darnold, a veteran journeyman quarterback. They used the draft as well, selecting J.J. McCarthy with the 11th overall selection.

As of now, it's assumed that Darnold will be the starter, and McCarthy will take some time to learn behind the veteran. However, McCarthy had a solid preseason debut in Week 1 of the preseason, and he even impressed his head coach, Kevin O'Connell:

Clearly, everybody can see the arm talent... I loved seeing him come right back after the interception and still be aggressive.

With McCarthy already impressing the coaching staff, is there a possibility we will see him earn the starting role in Week 1, instead of Darnold? Here are a couple of reasons why that might make sense.

Examining Sam Darnold's Career

Darnold's lack of a winning history leads to questions about the Vikings' 2024 season

Coming out of college, Darnold was a massively sought-after prospect. He was considered to have a very bright future ahead of him, and when the New York Jets drafted him with the third overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, they had dreams of him becoming their franchise quarterback.

Unfortunately, up until now, he'd failed to realize that potential.

Sam Darnold's NFL Career Stat Darnold Games 66 Completion % 59.7% Passing Yards 12,064 Yards/Attempt 6.7 Yards/Game 182.8 Passing TD 63 Interceptions 56 Passer Rating 78.3

For most of his career, Darnold just hasn't been able to get it done. He's had two seasons that could be considered decent, which came in 2019 with the Jets, and 2022 with the Carolina Panthers. In 2019, Darnold went 7-6 as a starter, and threw for a career-high 3,024 yards. In 2022, Darnold played in just six games, going 4-2 as a starter with seven passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since he was drafted in 2018, Sam Darnold has the 9th-lowest passer rating (78.3) of all NFL quarterbacks with a minimum of seven passing attempts per team game.

Through the 56 games he's started, Darnold is just 21-35. His touchdown to interception ratio is barely above 1:1, and he hasn't been very efficient, with a career yards per attempt total below seven. At this point in time, we know what Darnold is as a starter, and unfortunately for the Vikings, he doesn't look like a winning quarterback.

Benefits of Starting McCarthy in Week One

Letting the rookie figure it out in his first year could be a boon for Minnesota's future

When it comes to developing quarterbacks, there are two options franchises will usually take.

One is to draft a rookie, and start them immediately. Through this, teams allow quarterbacks to make mistakes and learn on the fly, without having to worry about being benched if they make a mistake. Teams that opt to use this method hope that the more live-game experience their young quarterback gets, the quicker they'll learn from the mistakes they make.

The other option is to sign a veteran, and let the rookie learn behind them. The Vikings chose this route this offseason. With a top 12 pick, they likely knew they were in position to draft one of the top prospects (they eventually traded up to No. 11), so they decided to sign Darnold, in hopes their eventual draft choice would learn behind them.

Now, looking at the Vikings' current situation, it would seem to be a better idea to start McCarthy right away. Darnold hasn't proven enough to be considered a valuable option to learn from, and with the Vikings considered to be out of the playoff race this year anyway, why not let McCarthy figure it out and gain experience during a season that's unlikely to produce any significant success anyway?

