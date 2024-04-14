Highlights Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says his front office has avoided a "one-track mind" while scouting quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Vikings have hosted five top QB prospects for private workouts, showing they may be interested in whichever one falls to them at No. 11 overall.

Adofo-Mensah believes Minnesota's success is reliant on more than just finding their next franchise quarterback.

The Minnesota Vikings were unwilling divorcees of Kirk Cousins this offseason. Now they're looking for love on the reality show that is the 2024 NFL Draft, and aren't limiting themselves to one potential spouse.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday afternoon, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah agreed with the sentiment that each franchise could find success in a marriage with more than one quarterback. He then commented on the tunnel vision that front offices occasionally engage in where they fall in love with one particular player, saying his Vikings staff have avoided such pitfalls throughout this year's process:

A lot of times, evaluators can be a little one-track mind: this is the guy and nobody else. That's not how it's been. We've really come to appreciate how guys get to their answer a different way and I think that's going to serve us well.

Quarterback prospects are expected to litter the draft's opening night, as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy are all anticipated top-10 selections. Michael Penix Jr.—who might be the most realistic option for Minnesota if they hold at No. 11—and Bo Nix could also sneak their way into the first round, depending on how everything shakes out.

Adofo-Mensah Claims Minnesota Likes Multiple QB Prospects

He has the assets to trade up for his next franchise signal-caller if necessary

The Vikings have gotten around in recent weeks. According to a number of insiders, they've hosted five of the aforementioned six prospects for private workouts; only Williams, the widely-projected No. 1 overall pick, has not been reported to be visiting Minnesota.

Smokescreen or not, this gives credence to Adofo-Mensah's assertion of his front office loving more than one member of the sextet. He did elaborate on the affection the Vikings had for each potential franchise quarterback without diving into specifics, mentioning the flexibility some would provide them in terms of overall roster construction.

We've felt [this] way for a long time... there are multiple guys we're in love with on an outright basis. But there's also other guys we're in love with given what, if we get them at a certain value, what they'd also be able to come with... it's not just getting the quarterback right; it's getting the quarterback right and the team around it.

Adofo-Mensah also described the trade between Minnesota and the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, which landed the Vikings the 23rd-overall selection in this draft, as, "an insurance product on different outcomes."

Right now, per GIVEMESPORT's mock draft, the product will be used to jump up to No. 5 overall and pick J.J. McCarthy.

