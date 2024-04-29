Highlights Justin Jefferson has become one of the best players in football with the Minnesota Vikings.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings had a need at the wide receiver position. They decided that Justin Jefferson could help with that, and selected him with the 22nd overall pick. Since then, Jefferson has developed into one of the best receivers in all football, and the argument could be made for him to be the best receiver overall.

Since Jefferson was a first-round pick, the Vikings were able to give him a four-year contract with a team-option for the fifth year. Those four seasons have come and gone, and Minnesota picked up his option, which might have been one of their easiest decisions in recent memory.

Now, Jefferson has just one year left with Minnesota, at least on paper. The Vikings GM, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, alluded to the idea that the two sides have already kicked the tires on a new deal:

We continue to have great dialogue with the representatives, the process is ongoing. We did say ‘Hey, a couple days, the draft is coming.’ They obviously have players that they represent, we have our process. Either way whenever we sign him, we want Justin to have his whole week...

There's a lot that can be taken from this quote. First is that Adofo-Mensah claims he's already had talks with Jefferson's representatives. That's a good sign, since Jefferson is currently set to hit free agency after the 2024 season. Second, Adofo-Mensah mentions that no talks happened over the course of the NFL Draft, for obvious reasons.

What Could Justin Jefferson's Contract Extension Look Like?

The star wideout should become the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL

There are a lot of players in the NFL that could be considered "stars," but few can truly transform the offense or defense they play with. Jefferson is one of those players. Since entering the NFL in 2020, he's become one of the best offensive players in the game.

Justin Jefferson's NFL Career Year Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs Yards per Reception 2020 88 1,400 7 15.9 2021 108 1,616 10 15.0 2022 128 1,809 8 14.1 2023 68 1,074 5 15.8

Those statistics are impressive, and they show just how quickly he's made an impact in the league. He's had at least 1,000 receiving yards every season. Jefferson even managed to meet the century mark in 2023, a year in which he played in just 10 games, and had most of his passes thrown to him by Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2022, Justin Jefferson led the NFL in receptions (128), receiving yards (1,809), receiving yards per game (106.4), and scrimmage yards per touch (13.9).

Jefferson is ever-important to the Vikings' offense, especially with their new, young quarterback J.J. McCarthy in town. If they want to succeed in the near future, he'll have to be a part of that success. It seems that Mensah is aware of that:

We're excited to work towards it. We're going to keep going. You can't have all these plans when you talk about all these visions and not talk about the king linchpin, so we're going to keep working toward that end goal.

Jefferson will make roughly $19.7 million on his 2024 contract. It seems that every high-level player with a contract-extension nowadays becomes the highest-paid player at their position, and that will absolutely be the case for Jefferson, as he has a legitimate argument for it. His next contract will be much more expensive than the team-option he's playing on in 2024, and the Vikings will need to be prepared for that.

In terms of average annual value, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Tyreek Hill all make over $30 million a year on their current contracts. Both Brown and St. Brown had their contracts extended over the past weekend, so those deals can be used as a starting point for Jefferson since they're so recent.

Brown's deal is for three years and $96 million total, good for an average of $32 million per season. St. Brown's new pay raise is a four-year, $120 million deal, which comes out to $30 million per year on average.

It's fair to expect Jefferson to receive more money than those two. If Minnesota is smart, they'll give it to him. Jefferson should beat both Brown and St. Brown in total money and annual average value. Given his youth, an extension could end up being five years or more, and should be well north of the $120 million that St. Brown just received.

