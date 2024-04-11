Highlights The Minnesota Vikings need to trade up for a top QB in the draft, and will be competing with other QB-needy teams for the top players.

For the first time since they signed Kirk Cousins during the 2018 offseason, the Minnesota Vikings are looking for a franchise quarterback. There has been heavy speculation that the team would package picks in an attempt to move up for a first-round quarterback. This week, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah noted that the team likes several of the available quarterbacks in this year's draft.

When you go back to the team element and value, I think there’s multiple guys that we are in love with just on an outright basis. But there’s other guys we’re in love with given what, if we get them at a certain value, what they’d also be able to come with.

The Vikings did make a move at the quarterback position this offseason, signing Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal. While Darnold is still only 26 years old and has played relatively well in limited snaps the last two years, the Vikings are still likely to grab a quarterback of the future.

The Vikings Have Draft Ammo, But Need to Make a Trade to Take a Top QB

Several teams picking ahead of Minnesota also need QBs

When the draft process began, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye were seen as the top QB prospects, and Jayden Daniels soon joined them. Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, fresh off a National Championship, has been rocketing up draft boards as well.

It is certainly possible that Williams, Daniels, and Maye are the first three selections with the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots refusing to trade out. In order to acquire McCarthy, the Vikings could have to trade up to the Arizona Cardinals' fourth pick to select the Michigan QB, and they would be competing with other teams to do so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix's 77.4% completion percentage in 2023 is tied with Mac Jones for the all-time single-season record.

If the Vikings stay where they are, the top four quarterbacks will likely be selected. There would be two other prospects for the Vikings to consider here. Michael Penix Jr. was an outstanding playmaker in college whose Washington team played Michigan in the NCAA Championship. Bo Nix played for Oregon and led the country with an incredible 77.4% completion percentage.

GIVEMESPORT's Top 100 Prospects - Top Ranked QBs Overall Rank QB School No. 2 Caleb Williams USC No. 7 Drake Maye UNC No. 8 Jayden Daniels LSU No. 40 Michael Penix Jr. Washington No. 48 J.J. McCarthy Michigan No. 67 Bo Nix Oregon No. 77 Spencer Rattler South Carolina

No matter who they select, the Vikings feel they are well suited to develop a young quarterback. Adofo-Mensah continued:

I think the last couple of years, obviously it’s out there, the results of quarterbacks who were drafted and different things like that — I think we look at those things and we obviously honor and respect them. But we also look at environment — are we setting the person up to succeed? So when we talk about these decisions, it’s not just how good are they? It’s how do we get the best version of themselves if they come to the Minnesota Vikings. And we set up plans before they walk into the building.

