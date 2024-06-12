Highlights Rookie J.J. McCarthy is the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings.

McCarthy and veteran Sam Darnold are competing for the starting job in 2024.

Darnold has had an extensive NFL journey since being selected No. 3 overall in 2018.

The quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings is rookie J.J. McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There's no debate there.

Who starts at quarterback for the Vikings in 2024 is a much tougher to discern.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he wants a "competitive environment" around the battle for the starting spot between free-agent quarterback Sam Darnold and McCarthy, as well as for the No. 3 quarterback spot with Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall each vying for that roster spot (Via Mad Dog Sports Radio):

Sam's had a heck of a quarterback journey. I think he's learned a lot along the way and I'm really excited about the time in his career in which we're getting him in our building. I feel strongly about his ability to continue his, even at this point in his career, continue his development and what can he become within playing quarterback in our offense with the type of players we have around him, all while knowing that we're going to have a competitive environment.

Darnold spent 2023 as the backup to Brock Purdy on the San Francisco 49ers and signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings in March 2024.

Sam Darnold's NFL Odyssey Brings Him to Minnesota

Darnold has had a rock road through the NFL over the past 6 years

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Darnold has experienced every part of the NFL quarterback experience over the last six seasons.

The New York Jets put their franchise on his shoulders in 2018 when they made the USC star the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, then decided to cut bait three years later in order to draft another quarterback, Zach Wilson, at No. 2 overall. Like Darnold, Wilson only lasted three seasons in New York.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When the Minnesota Vikings drafted Michigan's J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was the first time in a decade the franchise used their top pick on a quarterback. The Vikings selected Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater at No. 32 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Darnold went from one terrible franchise to another. The Jets traded him to the Carolina Panthers for a second-round pick, fourth-round pick, and sixth-round pick. After splitting time with Cam Newton in 2021 and going 4-7 as the starter, Darnold lost the starting job to 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield in 2022—despite being paid $18.8 million—before being released after the season.

Darnold signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the 49ers in March 2023 and beat out another former No. 3 overall pick—Trey Lance—to become Purdy's backup as San Francisco won an NFC championship. After the 2024 season, Darnold will have accumulated $65.2 million in career earnings.

2024 may be Darnold's last chance at starting for an NFL team under center, though if he represents himself well with the opportunities he's given, he could get another chance in this QB-needy league in 2025. No matter how well he plays during the regular season in Minnesota, though, the reins will be handed to McCarthy sooner rather than later.

Source: Mad Dog Sports Radio

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.