Minnesota Vikings fans just can't have anything nice, can they.

After a strong Week 1 win, the Vikings were up 20-7 on the defending NFC-champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 when All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson went down with an apparent quad injury late in the third quarter.

Jefferson was helped to the blue medical tent, and after a short evaluation there, he gingerly walked to the locker room for further testing. The Vikings have since announced that he is questionable to return.

49ers defenders Fred Warner and Nick Bosa were injured on the same play, but both later returned to the game. The 49ers scored another TD to bring the score to 20-14 with Jefferson still in the locker room, though the Vikings responded with a field goal to make it 23-14, forcing San Francisco to score twice to get back in the game.

Jefferson Walked to Locker Room Under His Own Power

Vikings WR is now questionable to return vs. 49ers

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson was on fire before picking up the injury, as he'd put up 133 yards on just four receptions and seven targets. That included an insane bomb from QB Sam Darnold that Jefferson caught around midfield before zigging and zagging his way for the 97-yard TD.

The injury occurred on a Vikings running play with under a minute left in the third quarter. Jefferson was blocking the cornerback downfield, but he held his block for so long that he collided with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (who is having a heckuva game himself, with an interception and a forced fumble, both in the red zone), who was also injured on the play.

At first glance, it seems as though Warner's knee connected with Jefferson's thigh, which means the injury is probably a contusion for Jefferson, which is unlikely to be serious as long as it didn't result in a bone bruise.

Jefferson missed seven games due to a hamstring injury last year and missed most of another with a chest injury upon his return. He went on to put up 476 yards in his final four games of the season.

During the 2024 offseason, Jefferson signed a $140 million pact that included $110 million in guarantees and $88.743 million guaranteed at signing. His $35 million AAV made him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Clearly, he is crucial for the Vikings, and they will hope that he can return sooner rather than later.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.