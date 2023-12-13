This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is expecting to play in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson's chest injury from Week 14 was not serious and did not reveal any internal injuries.

The receiver has struggled with injuries this year, previously missing a seven-game stretch with a hamstring issue.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is expecting to play for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Jefferson returned to the Vikings' lineup in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders after a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but he was knocked out of that game early on with a chest issue. Jefferson confirmed on Wednesday that the injury was not serious and that he expects to return against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell said that Jefferson was day-to-day and that the wideout had a "good chance" to play in Week 15. That pretty much sealed it, as O'Connell is known for his authenticity with the media, putting up a 90% reliability rating according to The Coachspeak Index.

Related Minnesota Vikings name Nick Mullens Week 15 starter The Minnesota Vikings will move to their fourth starting QB of the season as they name Nick Mullens the guy for Week 15 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson's absence has been a blessing in disguise

Other guys in the passing game have flourished with star WR on the shelf

Jefferson was taken to the hospital by ambulance to check for internal injuries after the big hit he took from Raiders DB Marcus Epps, though none were found. The receiver then returned to the sideline for the second half and watched as his team beat the Las Vegas Raiders 3-0, the lowest-scoring indoor game in NFL history. While talking to the media on Wednesday, it was clear Jefferson was in good spirits and that the chest injury was no longer a concern for him.

While there was no lasting damage and the Vikings got the Week 14 win to go to 7-6, the injury was still very unfortunate for a guy like Jefferson who's already missed a lot of time this year because of injury. He was putting together another All-Pro campaign when he went down with the hamstring injury in Week 5 that kept him out for over two months.

Stat Justin Jefferson NFL Rank Thru 4 Weeks Receiving Yards 543 1st Receptions 33 T-4th TD 3 T-3rd Yards/Reception 16.5 5th

However, Jefferson's absence did open the door for a couple of other weapons to step up in the passing game. Minnesota's No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, wideout Jordan Addison, has really shined without the top dog in the mix, putting up 464 yards (third among rookies), 37 receptions (fourth), and four TDs (T-second) in the nine weeks since Jefferson's injury.

2022 trade acquisition T.J. Hockenson has also been having himself a heck of a year. Since Jefferson left the Vikings' Week 5 game with his hamstring injury, Hockenson is tied for first in receptions (55), third in yards (585), and tied for fifth in TDs (three) among tight ends.

The QB carousel keeps turning for the Vikings, with Nick Mullens drawing the Week 15 start, so the return of Jefferson and the improvement of the supporting pieces in his absence are crucial to the success of the team's offense.

Source: Adam Schefter