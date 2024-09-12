Key Takeaways Justin Jefferson has a chance to become the 2nd player in NFL history to reach 400 receptions and 6,000 receiving yards by his 62nd career game.

Jefferson's current record for the most receiving yards by a player through their first two seasons is in jeopardy of being surpassed by Puka Nacua.

The Vikings will likely be playing from behind against the 49ers this week, opening up the air attack for Jefferson to earn plenty of targets.

Justin Jefferson has become a stalwart for the Minnesota Vikings ever since the team selected him in the 2020 NFL Draft. The star pass catcher has accumulated a total of 396 catches and 5,958 receiving yards thus far in his young career, and has a chance to make history on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers .

Jefferson is only four catches and 42 receiving yards away from tying a 57-year-old record that was originally set by Lance Alworth in 1967. Jefferson would be in good company if he did indeed tie the record, as Alworth is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers of his era.

Jefferson would join Alworth as the second player in league history to reach 400 receptions and 6,000 receiving yards by the 62nd game of his career. It should also be noted that Jefferson could lose another record that he holds to Puka Nacua , who will look to break the record for the most receiving yards by a player through their first two seasons.

After putting up 35 yards in Week 1, Nacua now needs 1,496 yards to break Jefferson's record, though the fact that he just hit injured reserve and will be out four weeks likely means this record is safe for Jefferson.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers of All Time The Minnesota Vikings boast three of the best wide receivers in NFL history and two who should get more credit than they do.

Looking At Jefferson's Matchup in Week 2

The star receiver will have plenty of opportunities to reach the historic milestone

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The game script for the Vikings and 49ers will play into Jefferson's favor on Sunday. There is a good chance that Minnesota will be trailing throughout the game, which means the Vikings will be relying on their passing attack in order to make up ground.

Jefferson earned a team-high six targets last week in the win against the New York Giants , and should lead the team in targets once again on Sunday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Justin Jefferson recorded 68 receptions for 1,074 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023 despite only appearing in 10 games.

Garrett Wilson had six receptions for 60 yards last week against San Francisco while operating within a dormant New York Jets offense that struggled to consistently move the ball. The Vikings' offense should have more success against that stellar 49ers defense, as Kevin O'Connell's group took them down 22-17 in a MNF thriller last season.

Even if the Vikings get out in front and control the game from the start, Jefferson will still be the focal point of the offensive game plan, and will likely reach the historical milestone regardless.

Source: Michael David Smith

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and otherwise stated.