The NFL offseason remains a time of the year when optimism reigns supreme.

That's certainly true in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, where Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman said Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is "gonna be a great player".

McCarthy comes to the Vikings from college football national champion Michigan, where he was often pegged as a QB who mostly hands the ball off or runs it himself.

Perhaps he'll be a better passer than many pundits believe.

Blake Cashman Has Seen Both Sides of QB Play

He may have unique insight from previous teams

Cashman was on the New York Jets when he saw Zach Wilson struggle as a rookie. He was also a member of the 2023 Houston Texans, where he saw C.J. Stroud rack up big numbers as a rookie.

So perhaps he has unique insights into how good a rookie QB might be.

"[He's] 21 years old, but a great young man," Cashman said on The Jim Rome Show. "He's a leader. He's eager to learn. A lot of young guys, sometimes they can come in, be a little timid or shy, but he's walking around the locker room, big smile on his face, shaking hands, getting to know everybody."

Minnesota traded up to the 10th slot in the 2024 NFL Draft to snag McCarthy, who will compete with veteran Sam Darnold for the starting job.

J.J. McCarthy College Stats Completions 482 Attempts 713 Completion Percentage 67.6 Yards 6,226 Yards Per Attempt 8.7 Touchdowns 49 Interceptions 11

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell wants the starter to earn the job by winning a QB competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy threw 49 touchdowns against 11 interceptions during his college career.

NFL players haven't yet suited up for training camp, and Cashman knows that his evaluation is limited to what he's seen in organized team activities and minicamps.

That said, Cashman seems impressed so far.

"I didn't know much about his game before. I knew he was an outstanding quarterback. Winning followed him at Michigan. But I didn't realize how much heat he can put on the ball. He's got a great long ball. And even those tight windows, where it closes fast at the next level, he can zip the ball past a linebacker or safety's head and squeeze it in those tight windows. That's very promising to see."

It bears reminding that evaluating rookie QBs before games begin is far from an exact science. Wilson was highly touted but has struggled and is on his second team, while there were doubts about Stroud before he went out and had one of the best rookie seasons from a quarterback that the league has seen in quite some time.

Still, Cashman is fired up about McCarthy.

"He's gonna be a great player for a long time, and I can't wait to continue to see his growth," Cashman said. "Not only as a quarterback with his skills, but also becoming an even smarter player."

Those are words of high praise, but again, McCarthy has yet to attend a training camp practice or play in an NFL game -- even an exhibition game during the preseason.

It's optimism time in general in the NFL. McCarthy isn't the only rookie earning praise before throwing a pass in game action -- Jayden Daniels has gotten some positive attention. Optimism is also afoot when it comes to veteran free agents -- just ask the Philadelphia Eagles after they signed Saquon Barkley.

The truth is, we'll know more about McCarthy's abilities further down the road.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.