Highlights N'Keal Harry's NFL career has been disappointing.

Harry's switch to tight end under coach O'Connell may revive his potential.

Odd circumstances in Minnesota's passing game have opened doors for Harry to prove his worth.

N’Keal Harry’s NFL career has turned out far differently than anyone would have expected when he was a first-round pick out of Arizona State in 2019. The latest curveball is that the Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver is said to be making the switch to tight end.

It’s an odd move, but one that could make head coach Kevin O’Connell look like a genius if it pans out. O’Connell recently spoke on the matter, and expressed belief in Harry’s abilitiesm (via Pro Football Talk):

At this stage in his career a position change is unique, but we’re hoping we’re developing a guy who can be a real third-down weapon, red-zone weapon, with his skill set.

It doesn’t take much research to uncover that Harry’s career has been disappointing thus far. Especially considering the wide receivers taken after him, the pick by the New England Patriots will go down as a complete blunder. With that being said, good coaches are the ones who can bring out the best in players, even if it means getting creative.

Harry’s Career Thus Far

The Vikings are the third team of Harry’s short career

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Selected by the Patriots with the last pick of the first round in 2019, many saw Harry as an exciting new target for Tom Brady. The partnership didn’t exactly go as planned though. Brady left for Tampa Bay after Harry’s rookie year, which wasn’t anything special anyway.

After three quiet years in New England, Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2022 in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. After another rough year, he left and joined the Vikings in free agency. He didn’t have much of an impact there last season, as he failed to record a single catch.

N'Keal Harry Stats by Year Year Team Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2019 NE 24 12 105 2 2020 NE 57 33 309 2 2021 NE 22 12 184 0 2022 CHI 9 7 116 1 2023 MIN 0 0 0 0

The simple truth is that Harry hasn’t panned out as an NFL player. He hasn’t been placed in the best situations, but has had opportunities to show flashes of potential. Despite this, he never managed to get things going.

To make matters worse, the 2019 draft ended up producing a plethora of elite wide receivers. Wideouts selected after Harry include A.J. Brown, Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf, Terry McLaurin, and Diontae Johnson. In fact, the only receiver taken before Harry was Marquise Brown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite being the second one off the board, N’Keal Harry ranks 12th in career receptions among the wide receivers in the 2019 draft, with 64.

It’s hard to imagine Harry has been able to block out all the noise surrounding his career thus far, especially given how the class as a whole performed. Safe to assume that makes it even more refreshing that O’Connell is trying to find a way to give him new life.

Minnesota’s Passing Game

Odd circumstances have opened the door for Harry

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The obvious reason O’Connell is trying out different options at the tight end position is T.J. Hockenson’s injury. There’s still no definitive answer as to when the star pass-catcher will be back, opening the door for other players.

The frontrunners to take over the job until Hockenson’s return are Josh Oliver and Robert Tonyan. Oliver has been with Minnesota for one year, while Tonyan joined the team in the most recent free agency cycle.

It’s hard to imagine Harry would overtake either of these two for a consistent snap share, but his 6’4" stature does suit the position well. Even if it’s just to fill a spot during camp, it gives Harry a chance to prove his worth. If he shows he can make plays at a new position, he could get worked into a more serious game plan. O'Connell said Harry is very "fired up" about the opportunity:

N’Keal is really fired up about it. He has attacked the process, long before we even got started in the offseason program. But you’re hoping to see the receiving traits lead the way early on, as they get a little more comfort in maybe having their hand down, being a part of run schemes, the different kind of run schemes that we’re implementing, and N’Keal has shown that.

Luckily for Minnesota, they won’t have to be too reliant on the tight end position either way. Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson just signed a contract extension, and Jordan Addison is in place as a high-end second option and elite deep threat, as he finished second in the league in air yards per reception (19.2). Until Hockenson’s return, these two should dominate the target share.

Whoever is catching the ball, it’ll likely be sent from a pocket commanded by rookie J.J. McCarthy. If Minnesota determines he needs more time, it could be Sam Darnold under center. Either way, there will be a new man at the head of Minnesota’s offense.

The odds are slim that Harry will work his way into any sort of starting role. With that being said, O’Connell and the Vikings clearly see something in what many would’ve written off as a failed prospect. The opportunities will be few and far between, but Harry still has a chance to make things work in the NFL.

Source: Pro Football Talk

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.