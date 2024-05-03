Highlights The Vikings landed J.J. McCarthy & Dallas Turner in the 2024 draft via trades.

The 2024 NFL Draft has come and gone, with every team having taken a chance at building for a better future and looking to maximize the talent on their rosters. The Minnesota Vikings were among the biggest movers in the draft and ultimately might have come up with their next franchise quarterback, and cornerstone pass rusher.

The Vikings landed J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner in turn for their first-round picks (and multiple others), but they also landed some other interesting names who they will need to turn into contributors.

Vikings Full 2024 NFL Draft Results Player Position School Round/Pick # J.J. McCarthy / Quarterback Michigan 1st Round / 10th Dallas Turner / Edge Alabama 1st Round / 17th Khyree Jackson / Cornerback Oregon 4th Round / 108th Walter Rouse / Offensive Tackle Oklahoma 6th Round / 177th Will Reichard / Kicker Alabama 6th Round / 203rd Michael Jurgens / Offensive Line Wake Forrest 7th Round / 230th Levi Drake Rodriguez / Defensive Line Texas A&M Commerce 7th Round / 232nd

Seven picks in the draft is a nice haul, but Minnesota will need this class to end up productive, because as of right now, their 2025 class will consist of only three draft picks, two of which are fifth-rounders.

How Did The Vikings Get Here?

Minnesota was thinking about today, and not tomorrow during the 2024 Draft

The Vikings made a significant amount of noise during the first round of the draft, trading up twice and coming away with two positions of tremendous value.

Moving up for McCarthy

It was no secret that Minnesota wanted to come away with a quarterback, but as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr., all went off the board within the first eight picks, the Vikings knew that it was time to make a move.

Minnesota moved up from the No. 11 overall pick in the draft to the No. 10 overall in a deal with the New York Jets.

The Vikings sent the Jets No. 11, No. 129, and No. 157 in exchange for No. 10 and No. 203.

Moving up just one pick might have been a head-scratching move to some, but it ensured that the Vikings could draft a quarterback they wanted, and more importantly, it made sure the Jets couldn't trade the pick to another team that might have needed a quarterback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Vikings were the only team in the NFL in 2023 to boast three different players to go for 900+ receiving yards (Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson), putting QB J.J. McCarthy in a great spot for his rookie year.

McCarthy will join a Vikings offense that is loaded with talent, including star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, developing stud Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and running back Aaron Jones. The Vikings have great infrastructure around McCarthy, and all eyes will be on him during his rookie season.

Moving back up for Turner

Minnesota had already traded with the Houston Texans back in March to jump back into the first round. The trade with the Texans sent pick number 42 and 188 in 2024, plus their 2025 second-round pick in exchange for the 23rd pick, and the 232nd pick.

Come night one of the draft, the Vikings brass decided that they weren't done, and moved up six more spots to ensure they could snag one of the classes' elite pass rushers.

Minnesota traded the 23rd pick, the 167th pick, and a 2025 third-round and fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for the 17th pick of the first round. The Vikings selected Alabama edge Dallas Turner, potentially adding a high-level pass rusher to their team.

The Vikings gave up a lot for Turner, but in a class that saw multiple defensive standouts fall due to the early run on offensive players, he was one of the best players they could have acquired.

What the Vikings Need to Do

The Vikings moved a lot of capital, what does it mean?

Minnesota is all in to win now, and it makes sense for them. When healthy, the Vikings have one of the most potent offensive units in the game, and at their best they can go head-to-head with anyone. Their defense is a work in progress, but with the addition of Turner and savvy defensive coordinator Brian Flores running the show, they can start to build around the young pass rusher.

The hit to acquire McCarthy and Turner will be felt during the 2025 NFL Draft, where, as of right now, the Vikings will only have THREE selections: a first-round pick, and two-fifths. The number of picks could change, pending on trades or compensatory selections, but the Vikings will need their 2024 draft class to stand tall with so little capital available next year.

If head coach Kevin O'Connell can get the most out of McCarthy, then the Vikings offense will be a force.

The team will return to some sense of normalcy during the 2026 draft where their pick count will rise to a normal number, but to bring in premiere talent and compete in what is becoming a sneakily good NFC North division, Minnesota did what they had to do during the 2024 draft.

The draft is one of the biggest lotteries there is, but the Vikings spent a little more in 2024 to tip the scales in their favor.

