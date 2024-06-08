Highlights The Vikings are transitioning to a new era: QB J.J. McCarthy waits behind veteran Sam Darnold but could take over mid-season.

Minnesota prioritizes McCarthy's development by taking a patient approach.

McCarthy is in a favorable situation: Surrounded by talent on a perennial playoff team with a strong offense.

The Minnesota Vikings are entering a new era in 2024. Veteran QB Kirk Cousins is no longer in the locker room and 24-year-old Justin Jefferson takes on a new responsibility as the leader of the offense after becoming the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL with a four-year, $140 million extension.

Furthermore, a new chapter in Vikings' folklore began when the team drafted Michigan's J.J. McCarthy with the 10th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While McCarthy has his doubters considering he is younger and less experienced compared to some of his counterparts in the 2024 draft class, the Vikings' front office seems confident he is their QB of the future. Key word: future.

As things stand, he sits firmly behind Sam Darnold on the depth chart with the 2018 3rd-overall pick set to get the start in Week 1 of the 2024 season barring an impressive training camp from the rookie. Although Darnold leads the charge for now, there is certainly a chance McCarthy comes in and takes over as the starter at some point throughout the season.

For now, though, the focus for Minnesota is getting McCarthy feeling comfortable in a professional environment with his new playbook, new coaches, new teammates, and new offensive schemes.

Transitioning from college to the pros is a daunting challenge that many younger QBs struggle with early on in their careers, but Minnesota appears to be taking a patient approach considering they have Darnold, an experienced NFL starter, available to hold the reins until the youngster is ready to lead the offense.

The Athletic's Alec Lewis was at the Vikings' OTAs this week, and reported that McCarthy has had his ups and downs throughout practices and isn't being rushed into anything major. Lewis wrote:

They want to take this slow. To help him develop confidence. To allow him to try throws, make mistakes and learn. Head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff believe that’s the best path to long-term success, and everyone seems on board.

Minnesota Has No Need To Rush McCarthy's Learning Process

Being patient with young QBs has paid off for other teams around the league

From Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs to Jordan Love with the Green Bay Packers, several teams have seen success sitting their highly-drafted QBs to start their rookie campaign allowing them to learn from the veteran gunslinger already on the roster.

On the contrary, several QBs have been set up for success by being rushed into a poor situation with poor surrounding talent around them. Zach Wilson or even Darnold, for that matter, both serve as an example.

J.J. McCarthy's College Stats Year Yards TD INT Completion % 2023 2,991 22 4 72.3% 2022 2,719 22 5 64.6% 2021 516 5 2 57.6%

Luckily for McCarthy, he was drafted into a phenomenal situation on a perennial playoff contending roster. With Jefferson secured through 2028, Jordan Addison only on year two of his rookie deal, and tight end T.J. Hockenson on contract through 2027, Minnesota has plenty of time to make things work with McCarthy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy finished his career at Michigan with a 27-1 overall record (.964), which is the third-best winning percentage by a quarterback in college football history.

The Vikings' roster is already good enough to compete in a tough NFC North division with Darnold at the helm, but the hope is McCarthy provides a significant boost in offensive production whenever the rookie is ready to call the shots.

While it likely won't be in Week 1, all eyes will be on the Michigan product when he takes over as Minnesota's QB1.

