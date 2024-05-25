Highlights The Minnesota Vikings' outlook for 2024 has gone through a roller-coaster ride this offseason.

Minnesota should be competitive in many games despite transitioning from Kirk Cousins to J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy's time adjusting to his expanded responsibilities as a pro will lead to some growing pains and close losses.

The Minnesota Vikings left everything on the field in 2023. They fought valiantly down the stretch in pursuit of a second consecutive playoff berth, but ultimately could not overcome the loss of Kirk Cousins and dropped their final four regular season contests.

Their 7-10 finish on the shoulders of four different starting quarterbacks gave them some optimism for 2024, when they would seemingly have Cousins healthy once again.

Then, a couple of months later, Cousins left Minnesota in free agency and created a massive wave of uncertainty around the Vikings' short-term outlook. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah did his best to make something of his newfound salary cap space, adding defensive end Jonathan Greenard and running back Aaron Jones, among others, to supplement apparent bridge quarterback Sam Darnold.

Adofo-Mensah also positioned himself to trade up for a top QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft by acquiring a first-round pick from the Houston Texans. While his calls fell on deaf ears, he still managed to land J.J. McCarthy -- a tremendous fit inside head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense -- and projected top-10 choice Dallas Turner in round one, reigniting his fan base's hopes for a successful campaign.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Schedule Week Opponent Date & Time (E.T.) 1 @ New York Giants September 8, 1:00 p.m. 2 vs. San Francisco 49ers September 15, 1:00 p.m. 3 vs. Houston Texans September 22, 1:00 p.m. 4 @ Green Bay Packers September 29, 1:00 p.m. 5 vs. New York Jets October 6, 9:30 a.m. 6 BYE 7 vs. Detroit Lions October 20, 1:00 p.m. 8 @ Los Angeles Rams October 24, 8:15 p.m. 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts November 3, 1:00 p.m. 10 @ Jacksonville Jaguars November 10, 1:00 p.m. 11 @ Tennessee Titans November 17, 1:00 p.m. 12 @ Chicago Bears November 24, 1:00 p.m. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals December 1, 1:00 p.m. 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons December 8, 1:00 p.m. 15 vs. Chicago Bears December 16, 8:00 p.m. 16 @ Seattle Seahawks December 22, 4:05 p.m. 17 vs. Green Bay Packers December 29, 1:00 p.m. 18 @ Detroit Lions TBD

There will be no easy sledding in the NFC North -- which nearly produced both 2023 NFC Championship game participants -- this year, though. The Vikings have enough to compete on a week-to-week basis, but can they get over the hump they couldn't climb a season ago with a rookie quarterback running the show?

Season Opener: Vikings at Giants

September 8, 1:00 p.m. E.T.

Also known as the "Missed Out On Drake Maye Bowl" (patent pending), Minnesota gets to kick off their post-Cousins Era with a very winnable contest against the New York Giants, who are embarking upon their 100th season in the NFL this year.

The Vikings aren't on GIVEMESPORT's list of squads most likely to begin 0-4 like the Giants are, but could definitely find themselves heading in that direction with three 2023 divisional round participants on tap after Week 1. This matchup will be critical in establishing confidence for McCarthy or Darnold and Daniel Jones, whose long-term future in the Big Apple is hanging by a thread.

New York is currently pegged as a one-point favorite by BetMGM, meaning Minnesota might not be favored in a game until they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, at the earliest. Setting the tone here with a win feels like a necessity for both squads.

Notable Games on the Vikings Schedule

Week 9 vs. Colts; Week 11 at Titans; Week 14 vs. Falcons; Week 15 vs. Bears

Beyond the season opener and a Week 13 meeting versus the Arizona Cardinals, these games represent the most winnable outings on Minnesota's 2023 slate, with a high-profile return mixed in.

As mentioned, the Colts matchup might be the first game in which the Vikings are the betting favorite to win after hosting the San Francisco 49ers, Texans, and Detroit Lions in their first three true home appearances.

The Tennessee Titans have built themselves similarly to Minnesota, providing a strong supporting cast around second-year pro Will Levis while hoping he can take the reins and prove to be their franchise QB.

Kirk Cousins' first sally back at U.S. Bank Stadium will be intense despite him and Vikings fans being some of the most cordial people in the NFL.

Finally, Minnesota gets to host the first of what they hope are many prime-time affairs with McCarthy under center when they welcome fellow rookie Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears to town for Monday Night Football in Week 16.

2024 Vikings' Record Prediction

McCarthy will go through growing pains in big moments

The Vikings are playing in a tougher NFC North this year than last, and don't get to face any teams anticipated to be truly horrendous -- such as the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos -- at home. There are also only a handful of matchups where the opposing quarterback is viewed on a similar plane as McCarthy, putting them at a disadvantage under center more often than not.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2022 Vikings were the first team in NFL history to win 13 games or more but have a negative point differential (-3).

Two seasons ago, Minnesota drastically outperformed their expected win-loss record on the back of an 11-0 mark in one-possession games and eight game-winning drives from Cousins. This year, they will find themselves in close quarters at a similar rate, but they won't be so fortunate in their results.

Projection: 6-11, T-3rd NFC North

Minnesota's ceiling is capped by the strides made elsewhere in the division, particularly from already quality outfits in Green Bay and Detroit. It's hard to picture the Vikings stealing one from either team like they did the Packers last year, while they feel primed to split with Chicago.

Nobody has played in more one-score games since 2021 than Minnesota. They'll likely be involved in a crazy number of them again this season. However, asking McCarthy to go throw for throw with some of the best quarterbacks in the league on a weekly basis is a different beast than having Cousins do it.

A comparison to the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders, who underperformed their expected win-loss record by almost two full victories due to a 4-9 showing in one-possession affairs, feels fitting. Those Raiders played four overtime games and were an exhilarating watch, but often left their fans hanging their heads.

The Vikings feel destined to do something similar as McCarthy adapts to having more on his plate now than he did during his days at Michigan.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.