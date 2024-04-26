Highlights The Minnesota Vikings traded up to pick edge rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall.

Turner, a top-10 projected pick, fills the void left by Danielle Hunter in Minnesota's defense.

The Vikings' failed trades for Drake Maye and Justin Herbert allowed them to pick Turner, whom they otherwise wouldn't have had a chance at.

The Minnesota Vikings were so happy with the result of their first trade on Thursday night that they decided to run things back.

After moving up one spot to secure J.J. McCarthy at No. 10, the Vikings jumped six spots in the back half of round one and selected Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner with the 17th-overall pick. When speaking with ESPN's Molly McGrath after taking the stage, Turner said he "was not expecting" Minnesota to move up and pick him, but that the team had "a lot of good people" in their organization.

Turner, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, was a projected top-10 pick by most outlets. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings parted with four picks, including the No. 23 selection and two future draft choices, to switch places with the Jacksonville Jaguars and add him to their defense.

Jaguars-Vikings Draft Day Trade Jaguars Return Vikings Return No. 23 Overall (TBD); No. 167 Overall (TBD); 2025 3rd-Round Pick; 2025 4th-Round Pick No. 17 Overall (Dallas Turner)

Minnesota has five picks remaining in the 2024 NFL Draft, all of which are day-three selections. The best choice they have left is No. 108 overall, a fourth-rounder.

Vikings Were Aggressive In Their Pursuits

They believe they can still win now

Minnesota's efforts to retain Kirk Cousins in free agency proved not to be enough, as the signal-caller left for the Atlanta Falcons hours into the legal tampering period. His exit left them with only Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens in the QB room prior to Sam Darnold's arrival on a one-year, $10 million contract.

The Vikings reportedly did all they could to try and get Drake Maye, and even approached the Los Angeles Chargers about Justin Herbert, but were unsuccessful in working out those trades. They didn't let their shortcomings impact their aggressive nature, though, and may have come out ahead in the end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Danielle Hunter was a massive loss for the Vikings this offseason, as he finished as their leading sacker in four of the last six seasons.

Had Minnesota accomplished either of their attempted swaps, they wouldn't have retained their second first-rounder and would never have had the opportunity to pick Turner, who slides into the long-term vacancy created by Danielle Hunter's departure. Now, they've addressed their two biggest needs without mortgaging the future.

Activity elsewhere in the draft also provided a measure of revenge for the Vikings. According to The Athletic Dianna Russini, Cousins was not aware the Falcons were considering a round-one quarterback until they called him when they were on the clock, and is "a bit stunned" at how things unfolded.

Had he stayed in Minnesota, Cousins likely would not have had a successor drafted this evening. Instead, he now has $100 million dollars to go with a hungry rookie to hold off through his late-30's.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.