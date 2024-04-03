Highlights Drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the 11th pick is a strong move for the Vikings; he has experience and skills to elevate the team immediately.

Penix Jr. offers the Vikings flexibility to retain draft capital while strengthening the QB position.

Selecting Penix Jr. at No. 11 keeps the Vikings in position to use the 23rd pick on the best available player or trade down for more capital.

During the 2018 offseason, the Minnesota Vikings signed Kirk Cousins to a massive deal in free agency. The partnership was largely successful, as the team went 50-37-1 in the 88 games that the quarterback started with a record no worse than 7-9.

Things will be different in 2024, as Cousins is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, and the Vikings signed Sam Darnold. Still, Minnesota is in the market for a quarterback, and they now own both the No .11 and No. 23 pick in the first round, which is strong ammo for a trade-up.

However, the best-case scenario for the Vikings could be to just select Washington's Michael Penix Jr. with the 11th pick and maintain a chunk of draft capital.

Related 2024 NFL Draft prospects: Michael Penix Jr.'s scouting report says he's a risky prospect After a lengthy six-year career at the collegiate level, Michael Penix Jr. enters the NFL with his fair share of perks and drawbacks.

Penix Jr. Has Tremendous Experience

He's well suited to play right away and the Vikings have a veteran team

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Of the top six quarterbacks available in the NFL Draft, Penix Jr. and Bo Nix have, by far, the most playing experience. For a team looking to rebuild and aiming for the highest ceiling possible, they might not be the best prospects. But for a team like the Vikings that already has some serious talent on the roster, Penix Jr. could be a great fit.

After beginning his career with Indiana, Penix Jr. finished his final two years with Washington, leading the team to the National Championship appearance in 2024. He is known for his whip-like arm strength and quick processing. He is currently ranked as the 40th best prospect on the GIVEMESPORT Big Board.

Only two years ago, the Vikings were a 13-4 football team, and many of the best players from that squad remain. If Penix Jr. could beat out Darnold, he'd be throwing to Justin Jefferson, the game's best wide receiver, and Jordan Addison, who is coming off a terrific rookie year. The tight end, TJ Hockenson, is also one of the NFL's best.

Stats For 2024 Draft Class Top QB Prospects Player Completion % Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Rating Caleb Williams 68.6% 3,633 30 5 170.1 Drake Maye 63.3% 3,608 24 9 149.0 Jayden Daniels 72.2% 3,812 40 4 208.0 J.J. McCarthy 72.3% 2,991 22 4 167.4 Bo Nix 77.4% 4,508 45 3 188.3 Michael Penix Jr. 65.4% 4,903 36 11 157.1

The rookie quarterback would also have a decent offensive line, and the Vikings' running game should improve. In the offseason, Minnesota signed running back Aaron Jones, who has averaged 5.0 yards per carry throughout his career. Jones is an effective pass catcher out of the backfield and could be a young quarterback's best friend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to Pro Football Focus, Michael Penix Jr. was sacked only 31 times in 1,759 career NCAA dropbacks.

Penix Jr. was known in college for his ability to read blitzes before the snap and set up his protection. Young NFL quarterbacks can take years to figure this out. As a result of his pre-snap reads, Penix Jr. was sacked at an incredibly low rate. He was taken down only five times in 2022 and 11 times in 15 games in 2023.

Scouts Are Wrong About Quarterbacks All The Time

Some of the league's best players were undervalued as prospects

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have the 11th overall selection and would have to trade up if they wanted to select Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and probably J.J. McCarthy, who has been flying up draft boards. They could also sit at 11 or maybe even 23 and just draft Penix Jr., and it could be the right move.

Patrick Mahomes was the 10th overall pick in 2017, and Deshaun Watson was 12th after Mitchell Trubisky was taken second overall. The following season, Lamar Jackson was the fifth quarterback taken and the 32nd overall selection. Dak Prescott was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 Draft, and in 2022, the San Francisco 49ers made Brock Purdy the very last pick in the seventh round.

Many of the quarterbacks above had impressive college game film. The teams that drafted a signal-caller before them aimed for upside rather than a proven track record. But many high-upside quarterbacks, including Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Josh Rosen, and Carson Wentz, have flamed out over the years.

Drafting Penix Jr. Would Allow The Vikings To Retain Draft Capital

The team doesn't hold any second or third-round draft picks

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have plenty of talent remaining on the roster but have also said goodbye to several veterans. In addition to Cousins, the team has also lost Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, K.J. Osborne, and Jordan Hicks. The best way for a team to back-fill their depth is through the draft.

If Minnesota were to trade up from the 11th spot, it would cost at least the 23rd selection and likely more. But after trading for the 23rd pick cost the team draft capital already. Currently, the Vikings have nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, but only two of them are in the top 100 selections.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Draft Picks Round Overall Selection 1 11th 1 23rd 4 108th 4 129th 5 157th 5 167th 6 177th 7 230th 7 232nd

Young quarterbacks can often fail to live up to expectations relative to the compensation given to get them. Take a look at the Carolina Panthers, who traded this year's first-round selection to move up for Bryce Young. The selection ended up being the first overall pick. Young will go into year two with a shortage of talent around him.

If the Vikings were to take Penix Jr. with the 11th pick, they could either use the 23rd pick on the best player available or trade the pick down to acquire more draft capital. Drafting Penix Jr. and keeping their other picks could be a much wiser decision rather than an expensive trade up.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.