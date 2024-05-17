Highlights The Minnesota Vikings signed tight end Robert Tonyan on Thursday afternoon.

Minnesota needed a receiving threat at the position as insurance for T.J. Hockenson.

Tonyan's role likely won't be massive, but it could be integral to the Vikings' success early in the season.

With the status of starting tight end T.J. Hockenson for the start of the 2024 campaign currently unclear, the Minnesota Vikings needed a body to shore up their position room well before the season begins. Yesterday, they found their man.

On Thursday afternoon, the Vikings announced they were inking tight end Robert Tonyan to a deal. Minnesota did not reveal the length or size of the contract in their announcement. Spotrac has also not yet reported the terms of the pact.

By joining the Vikings, Tonyan completed his NFC North Infinity Gauntlet. The 30-year-old signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017, then latched on with the Green Bay Packers later that year after being released in Detroit's final round of preseason roster cuts. Tonyan played five seasons as a Packer before serving as the Chicago Bears' back up to Cole Kmet in 2023.

Tonyan posted two 50+ catch campaigns (2020 & 2022) with Green Bay before landing in Chicago. His 11 touchdown receptions in 2020 ranked fifth in the league. Last year, he notched 11 receptions for 112 yards on 17 targets in his reserve role.

Related Vikings' HC Confident in Justin Jefferson Deal: 'Everything's Going To Get Worked Out' Why Justin Jefferson hasn't signed a contract extension yet and what sort of financial figures the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver should see.

Tonyan Is Purely Depth For Minnesota

They will be running the ball more frequently next year

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are entering a new era after replacing the departed Kirk Cousins with Sam Darnold and/or rookie signal-caller J.J. McCarthy this offseason. With that transition, head coach Kevin O'Connell is laying the foundation for changes to the offensive scheme he'll be running in 2024.

Last season, Minnesota threw the ball at the third-highest rate in the NFL (63.3%), meaning they ran the ball at the third-lowest rate (36.7%). Across the final three weeks of their playoff push, the pass rate jumped to a league-high 71.7% -- nearly 6% greater than the second-place squad -- while their yards per carry (3.5) tied for third-worst.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the Vikings didn't have a single rushing touchdown until Week 8, when Cam Akers scored a 6-yard TD against the Packers. Overall, Minnesota had only four rushing touchdowns from running backs last season.

Whether it's Darnold or McCarthy taking snaps this year, the duo will struggle to win for the Vikings just like Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens did down the stretch in 2023 if O'Connell can't produce a solid ground attack to help them out.

So, the team made moves to become more efficient on the ground. They pounced on Aaron Jones once the Packers released him and replaced a willing but just decent blocking receiver in K.J. Osborn with Trent Sherfield, who was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded blocking receiver in 2022.

Tonyan, owner of PFF's fourth-worst run-blocking grade (38.9) among tight ends last season, won't help Minnesota's ground game like Josh Oliver (73.9 run-blocking grade, fourth-best) and Johnny Mundt (63.8 run-blocking grade) will.

However, he could be an adequate fill-in for Hockenson in the red-zone and third-down passing situations, where Oliver and Mundt haven't been as prolific in their respective careers. If all goes well with Hockenson's rehab from here on out, it's possible Tonyan never takes a regular season snap as a Viking.

But if it doesn't, he'll likely settle into a role similar to that of Jimmy Graham last year with the New Orleans Saints: a red-zone threat who sees the field sparingly. It may not be the most prolific or glorified signing, but could end up paying solid dividends for Minnesota.

Source: Minnesota Vikings

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.