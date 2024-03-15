Highlights The Minnesota Vikings acquired the Houston Texans' 2024 first-round pick on Friday morning.

Minnesota needs a quarterback to replace Kirk Cousins, who left in free agency.

The Vikings may be preparing to make a big move up the draft board or land one of the NFL's premier QB talents.

The Minnesota Vikings may be getting a new franchise quarterback sooner than expected.

On Friday morning, the Vikings announced that they had acquired the Houston Texans' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, along with a seventh-rounder, in exchange for three other draft picks, including both this year's and next season's second-round selections. Houston also received a 2024 sixth-round pick in the deal.

Vikings-Texans Trade Details Texans Receive: Vikings Receive: 2024 2nd Round (No. 42), 2024 6th Round (No. 188), 2025 2nd Round 2024 1st Round (No. 23), 2024 7th Round (No. 232)

Minnesota, owner of the No. 11 overall selection, now holds two of the top 23 picks in the draft. The Texans, barring a trade back up the board, will not pick until day two of the draft. They currently boast two second-round picks (No. 42 and No. 59) and one third-round selection (No. 86).

What is Minnesota's plan?

Vikings need a replacement for Kirk Cousins

With a reshaped defense under defensive coordinator Brian Flores and a bevy of offensive weapons further bolstered by the addition of running back Aaron Jones, Minnesota was optimistic about contending for a playoff spot in 2024. The air in those aspirations flew out of the building with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a massive four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons mere hours into the legal tampering period.

Whether Atlanta illegally engaged Cousins prior to that time or not, the Vikings were left on the hook at quarterback for the upcoming season. They inked former top-three pick Sam Darnold to a one-year contract, but expecting him to be anything more than a bridge starter wouldn't be wise, no matter the upside he still possesses.

If the intention is to package their two first-round picks for a move into the top three of the NFL Draft, this trade may not be the most sound.

When the San Francisco 49ers gave up three first-round selections and a third-round pick to move from No. 12 to No. 3 overall in a similarly-lauded quarterback draft, they had an even greater infrastructure of talent in place and accomplished their objective in one move.

49ers-Dolphins 2021 Draft Trade Recap 49ers Receive: Dolphins Receive: No. 3 Pick (Trey Lance) No. 12 Pick (traded to Eagles), 2022 1st Round (No. 29), 2022 3rd Round (No. 102), 2023 1st Round (No. 29),

Minnesota would now likely part ways with a package resembling that—No's. 11, 23, and 73 overall in 2024, plus their 2025 first-rounder—to trade again, after already shipping two second-round picks away. That is a massive amount of draft capital to exchange, especially if they cannot land the No. 1 selection from the rival Chicago Bears and have to risk another organization—or two, if the Washington Commanders continue on their trajectory—scooping up their target.

Perhaps the Vikings end up successfully moving up for Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels, or make a smaller jump to procure the seemingly sliding Drake Maye. Or, maybe, they are bracing for a move that would send even larger shockwaves through the league.

Could the Vikings be trying to trade for Justin Herbert?

Chargers are building an offense unfit for his talents

When Jim Harbaugh was announced as the Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach, the team's expectations again shot through the roof. Since then, Los Angeles has reworked the contracts of defensive stars Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, essentially electing to keep them over wide receivers Mike Williams, whom they cut, and Keenan Allen, whom they traded to the Bears.

The Chargers have also brought in offensive coordinator Greg Roman—a noted run game enthusiast—blocking tight end Will Dissly, and bruising running back Gus Edwards. The moves general manager Joe Hortiz has made simply don't reflect the direction in which a team with Herbert would be expected to head. They're almost the opposite, in fact.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last time Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman led an NFL offense was from 2011-2014, a span of four years during which they rushed the ball 1,965 times (3rd-most over that span) for 8,912 yards (2nd). This duo clearly likes to rely on the ground game.

Harbaugh employed a ground-and-pound offense at the University of Michigan, where he made the College Football Playoff in each of the last three seasons, and won the title in 2023, with NFL Draft prospect J.J. McCarthy as his quarterback. McCarthy, having excelled in the system it appears Los Angeles is gearing up to use next season, may be who Harbaugh wants as his franchise signal-caller.

If that is the case, the Chargers would be trading Herbert, and his five-year, $262.5 million contract extension that hasn't kicked in yet, to another franchise.

It's extremely rare for teams to trade a player of Herbert's caliber, let alone a quarterback of such stature. But Los Angeles' new regime has no ties to him—they didn't sign him to his extension—and Harbaugh frequently does things his own way.

The hefty price tag attached to Herbert may make the cost to acquire him similar to that of the top pick, but you're getting a proven pro rather than a prospect. His arrival would almost certainly make Justin Jefferson's mouth water, and convince the former OPOY to sign an extension of his own.

Minnesota has the means and motive, while Los Angeles, inadvertently or not, has created a window of doubt around Herbert's future out west. If he's available, the Vikings would be the perfect landing spot for him to succeed and for the team to capitalize on the strong roster they have in place.

