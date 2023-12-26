Highlights The Minnesota Vikings have officially lost star tight end T.J. Hockenson for the season due to a torn ACL and MCL.

Josh Oliver is likely to take over as the team's starting tight end.

The Vikings have struggled offensively as of late but are still in the NFC Wild Card race.

Despite losing Kirk Cousins for the season, the Minnesota Vikings were still finding ways to remain in the playoff race. Despite Justin Jefferson having a stint on the IR, the team remained competitive. With countless other injuries taking their toll on the team, they still managed to keep themselves afloat.

Now, the Vikings will have to overcome again, as the team has officially lost star tight end T.J. Hockenson for the season after examinations confirmed the fifth-year veteran tore both his ACL and MCL in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

Minnesota currently holds a record of 7-8 on the season, just one game back in the NFC Wild Card race against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings are struggling at the wrong time

Week 15 at CIN - Loss, 27-24 | Week 16 vs DET - Loss, 30-24

Losers of their last two contests, the Vikings have struggled offensively due largely to the lack of stability at quarterback. Veteran passers Joshua Dobbs and Nick Mullens have had turnover issues that have hurt the team's production overall.

Losing a dependable target over the middle in Hockenson will only hurt their passing offense going forward.

Vikings' passing offense past four games Schedule QB Stat line Week 12 vs. Bears Joshua Dobbs 22/32, 185 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Week 14 at Raiders Joshua Dobbs & Nick Mullens 19/36, 146 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT Week 15 at Bengals Nick Mullens 26/33, 303 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT Week 16 vs. Lions Nick Mullens 22/36, 411 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INT

Hockenson contributed over 50 receiving yards in all but two games this season, so the impact will be felt regardless of who is under center.

Who will replace T.J. Hockenson at tight end?

Josh Oliver 2023 stats: 19 receptions, 165 yards, 2 TDs

"Next man up" is a common mantra of every organization with injuries taking their toll on rosters across the league. While replacing the ability and production of Hockenson may not be attainable, the Vikings do have talent behind him to where they can remain competent at the position.

Josh Oliver is the assumed starter based on the team's official depth chart. The tight end is in his fourth season in the NFL and first with the Vikings organization. Prior to this season, he spent two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars before that.

Behind him, the team also has Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse on the team's active roster. Mundt is in the seventh year of his NFL career, while Muse is just in his second after being taken by the team in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Vikings' playoff chances have dwindled

Week 17 vs GB | Week 18 at DET

With just two games left on the regular season schedule, Minnesota will host the Green Bay Packers at home on Sunday night in a must-win matchup for both franchises.

As the two teams both currently sit at 7-8 on the season, a loss would be detrimental to their respective playoff chances and eliminate them entirely should either the Rams or Seahawks win another game this year.

To wrap up the season, the Vikings will have to travel to Detroit, where they'll face off with the Lions, who just beat them 30-24 this past Sunday.

With the division locked up, some may be banking on Detroit resting starters if the top seed in the NFC is out of reach. However, head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that wouldn't be the case.

Winning these games is crucial for the Vikings' postseason chances, and without Hockenson, their odds have certainly taken a hit.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.