Hockenson was traded to the Vikings from the Lions in 2022.

The Vikings face a QB dilemma with Sam Darnold signing and drafting of J.J. McCarthy.

The Minnesota Vikings have more questions than answers right now as it pertains to star tight end T.J. Hockenson's availability for the 2024 season.

Appearing on the NFL Schedule Release '24 show this past Wednesday, Hockenson, who tore his ACL and MCL in Week 16 of last season, still doesn't know when he'll be back (via NFL.com):

They haven't really put a timeline on it. We're just kinda taking it day by day, week by week, there's just so many variables that you can go through in this process. I'm doing really good right now. We're attacking each process. I'm attacking each one and it's been awesome, the progression has been incredible.

What could this mean for the Vikings?

Minnesota Vikings Prepare For Life Without Hockenson

Before his injury, Hockenson caught 95 passes for 960 yards and five touchdowns in 2023

As mentioned above, Hockenson's injury came late in the year in Week 16. Some might speculate a trip to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list or the injured reserve could be in the near future. A trip to the injured reserve would mean missing at least four games, whereas the PUP would be six games.

If he were to sit out four games, that would mean a Week 5 return against the New York Jets in London. Could it be realistic for a player in his first game back to make such a long trip? Here's what he said about traveling overseas:

Going overseas, expanding the league and the NFL and the fanbase, across, not just the nation. But the world is just super exciting for the Minnesota Vikings.

Hockenson was traded to the Vikings from the division rival Detroit Lions on November 1, 2022. Since joining the team, he's played in 25 games, started 18 of them, and caught 155 of 213 targets for 1,479 yards and eight touchdowns.

T.J. Hockensons' Career Stats Year Team Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs 2019 DET 32 367 2 2020 DET 67 723 6 2021 DET 61 583 4 2022 DET/MIN 86 914 6 2023 MIN 95 960 5

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: From 2022-2023, T.J. Hockenson has been arguably the second-best TE in the league behind Travis Kelce. Over that span, only Kelce has more yards among TEs, and only Kelce and Evan Engram have more receptions.

While the beginning of the season is up in the air, he'll certainly be back for Week 14. This is an important week as the Vikings will host the Atlanta Falcons, the new home of former Vikings signal-caller Kirk Cousins. Hockenson clearly has a lot of respect for the guy that jump-started his career year in 2023:

It's gonna be for sure weird to see Kirko in a Falcons jersey. He's one of those guys that's going to attack his rehab, as well. He's gonna come back and be the same player he was [before] he was hurt. It's gonna be, obviously a challenge to go up against him. But we're in purple now and he's gonna be on the other side, so we'll treat him as so.

Who will Hockenson have throwing him the ball next season? The Vikings signed Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal, but they also drafted quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the top 10. Will McCarthy get any starting reps this season, or will he sit behind Darnold?

There are a lot of questions to be answered about the Vikings this upcoming season, and Hockenson's health is one of the most crucial, especially if McCarthy does end up starting, as a reliable security blanket like Hockenson is exactly what a rookie QB needs.

