Rookie Jaren Hall got the start against the Packers in Week 17, but he struggled so mightily that he was benched for Mullens before the game's conclusion.

Minnesota still has a very slim chance at making the NFL playoffs this year.

Another week, another quarterback change for the Minnesota Vikings.

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that the team would be going back to Nick Mullens as their starting QB for their regular season finale at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mullens came on in relief of Josh Dobbs in Week 14 and led a game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders. He started the next two games, losing both and throwing six interceptions in the process.

The Vikings then decided to give rookie fifth-round pick Jaren Hall a shot as the starter in a must-win game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, but he crashed and burned, going 5-for-10 for 67 yards, an interception and a fumble before he was benched for Mullens.

Minnesota still has a very slim chance at making the playoffs, though they will need a lot of help to get into the dance.

Mullens is the high reward play

His high-risk concerns are outweighed by Minnesota's need for a victory

Minnesota and O'Connell rolled the dice with fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall in Week 17 versus the Green Bay Packers because of the BYU product's established history with limiting turnovers. With the Vikings defense playing well, the idea was that maintaining possession and eliminating negative plays would give Minnesota its best chance to win.

The script couldn't have fallen apart much faster. Hall completed more passes to Green Bay's defense (1) than his own receiving corps (0) in the first quarter, and granted them a short field with less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half after being strip-sacked by edge rusher Preston Smith. The Packers scored three plays later to lead 23-3 at halftime.

Mullens’ own turnover woes ultimately led to his benching, but he has shown the ability to move the Vikings’ offense up and down the field and put up points despite those errors.

With Minnesota’s playoff chances hinging on a win and losses by both the Packers and Seattle Seahawks (plus a loss by either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OR New Orleans Saints), O'Connell can ill-afford to watch his defense return to its solid pre-Week 17 form and still lose to the Lions because of a lack of scoring punch.

The New York Times Playoff Simulator gives the Vikings just a 3% chance to sneak into the NFC Playoff bracket.

