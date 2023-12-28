Highlights The Minnesota Vikings are turning to fifth-round rookie quarterback Jaren Hall for their Week 17 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings playoff odds are highly dependent on winning Sunday's game.

Jaren Hall's ability to avoid turnovers is likely what earned him the nod over Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens

The Minnesota Vikings are pushing their chips into the center of the table.

On Thursday afternoon, head coach Kevin O'Connell anointed rookie quarterback Jaren Hall as the Vikings' starter for their Sunday Night Football matchup versus the Green Bay Packers.

The NFC North clash is critical for both teams' playoff odds. Minnesota would have about a 50% chance of making the postseason with a win, and just a 4% shot with a loss. The swing is even more drastic for Green Bay; a victory puts the Packers at about 60% to claim a playoff spot, while a defeat plummets their likelihood to only 2%.

*All playoff percentages courtesy of the New York Times playoff simulator.

​​O'Connell had no choice but to make another QB change

Josh Dobbs' and Nick Mullens' turnover issues have doomed the Vikings

Despite the absences of Kirk Cousins—season-ending ACL tear in Week 8—and Justin Jefferson—hamstring and chest injuries—for long stretches, a miraculous defensive turnaround has kept Minnesota (7-8) afloat in the NFC playoff hunt.

The defense has given the Vikings an opportunity to stack wins over the past six weeks, but their record in that time is just 1-4 (Week 13 bye). The lone victory came in the NFL's lowest scoring game since 2007.

Minnesota has been done in by turnovers. The Vikings have committed a whopping 13 of them in their last four losses alone, 12 of which were by their quarterbacks. Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens each started two of those games and put the ball at risk eight times, successfully giving it away on six occasions. Some of them were particularly egregious.

Vikings Most Recent Defeats Game Starting Quarterback INT Fumbles (Lost) Total Turnovers Final Score Week 11 at Broncos Josh Dobbs 1 3 (1) 2 21-20 Week 12 vs. Bears Josh Dobbs 4 0 (0) 4 12-10 Week 15 at Bengals Nick Mullens 2 0 (0) 2 27-24 (OT) Week 16 vs. Lions Nick Mullens 4 2 (0) 4 30-24

With the season on the line, O'Connell wants someone to avoid disaster plays. That's where Hall comes in.

Jaren Hall excels with ball security

He committed only 13 turnovers in his last 22 collegiate games

Hall has played in only two games as a rookie. The first was in Week 8 against the Packers after Kirk Cousins suffered his season-ending injury; the second was the next week against the Atlanta Falcons, when he was forced to leave early in his first NFL start due to a concussion (and Dobbs heroically stepped in to lead the Vikings to victory).

The fifth-round pick out of Brigham Young University doesn't possess the pure raw talent that his predecessor, Zach Wilson, flashed in Provo. What he does provide, though, is an emphasis on maintaining possession for his teams.

Hall threw only 11 interceptions in 672 pass attempts during his two years as the Cougars' starting quarterback, and lost only two fumbles on 148 carries in the same stretch. His "career interception avoidance percentage", as BYU calls it, is the best in program history, topping Wilson and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young.

Minnesota's defense has demonstrated the ability to carry the Vikings on a weekly basis. As a result, O'Connell doesn't need someone to play hero ball; he needs someone to protect it. Hall, who completed eight of ten passes (80%) for 101 yards in his first two contests, is the Vikings' candidate best-suited to do so in this must-win situation.

