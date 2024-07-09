Highlights During the summer, the Minnesota Vikings signed Jalen Redmond, an edge rusher out of the UFL.

Redmond was impressive in the UFL, and poses a chance to make an impact with the Vikings in 2024.

Although there's competition on the roster, if Redmond can play well during the preseason, he can earn enough reps to truly make an impact.

The NFL offseason has been a long one, especially at this point. The 2024 NFL Draft is long gone at this point, as is most of the free agency action, though there are still some solid pieces on the market.

However, over the past couple of weeks, and after the first couple of waves of free agency, there have been some more under-the-radar signings. Specifically, a couple of former United Football League players have earned themselves an NFL roster spot.

One notable signing was Jalen Redmond, who was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings in June. Before his time in the UFL, Redmond played in college at the University of Oklahoma. Redmond made headlines quickly during his time as a Sooner, and as an Arlington Renegade in the UFL.

With the UFL, and the idea of other professional leagues sticking around aside from the NFL, it's becoming more and more common to see players make the jump from the UFL to the NFL. Redmond is just the latest example, but he does bring potential as an ex-UFLer who could make a legitimate impact in the NFL.

Jalen Redmond's UFL Career and Background

Redmond is a quick, athletic pass rusher with a broad skill set

Coming out of college, Redmond's athleticism immediately got him noticed as a player. While playing as a defensive tackle, he had a lot of nimbleness, and scored very high during the athletic drills at the 2023 combine. His main strength as a pass-rusher comes with his get-off, which is lightning fast.

Redmond is also strong at the point of attack, and this allows him to hold his own in 1-on-1 battles pretty consistently. However, he still does have enough flexibility and side-to-side mobility to get himself out of trouble if he loses the initial battle. To put it simply, Redmond has a combination of strength, agility and speed that gives him a ton of potential.

The one area he lacks is consistency. First, he's inconsistent in his stance. Redmond doesn't bend right in the knees, and often comes out of his stance too high, which will almost certainly cause him to be beaten to the punch when facing NFL offensive linemen.

Jonathan Redmond's UFL Stats Stat Redmond Games 4 Total Tackles 18 Tackles for Loss 5 Sacks 4.5

Redmond has all the tools to turn into a star in the NFL, but he's got to be more consistent. His lack of technique and consistency will hold him back until he can figure it out.

After the 2023 draft, when Redmond was not selected, he initially signed with the Carolina Panthers. They released him after training camp, and Redmond latched onto the Renegades shortly after.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Although Redmond only played in four games in the UFL, he made an impact quickly. Redmond had 4.5 sacks in those four games, making him the only UFL player to have more than 1 sack per game, on average. Redmond was also one of only two players to average more than one tackle for loss per game, recording five on the season.

While he only appeared in four games for Arlington this past year, he looked impressive during his time there. Redmond was able to develop his skill set a bit more, and he looked consistent. Turns out, the Vikings felt the same way.

Who do the Vikings Currently Have at Edge Rusher?

While there certainly could be room for Redmond, he'll have to earn it

The Vikings don't have a ton of talent at the edge rusher position, but it's certainly not an area of weakness for the team either. Minnesota runs a 3-4 formation on defense, which means their linebackers get involved in the pass rush a bit more.

Currently, the Vikings' most accomplished pass rusher is Jonathan Greenard. Greenard spent the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, and he put together his best year in 2023, totaling 12.5 sacks and 22 QB hits.

Their next best is Andrew Van Ginkle, who will also be starting his first year with the Vikings this season. He racked up six sacks last year with the Miami Dolphins, which was a career-high for him.

Vikings Current Pass Rushers in 2023 Player Sacks QB Hits TFL Jonathan Greenard 12.5 22 15 Andrew Van Ginkle 6.0 19 8 Jerry Tillery 2.0 6 2 Jonathan Bullard 2.0 2 3 Jihad Ward 5.0 9 5

Aside from those two, the Vikings also have Jerry Tillery, Jihad Ward and Jonathan Bullard in their edge rusher arsenal. However, Minnesota did pick up Dallas Turner in this year's draft, who is one of the most exciting and athletic players in the entire class.

If you're sensing a theme here, it's that the Vikings focused on adding to their pass rush this offseason after losing top dog Danielle Hunter to free agency. Both Greenard and Van Ginkle were new additions, as well as Turner through the draft. Redmond is the newest, and he'll have to compete among them for playing time.

How Does Redmond Compare to his Competition?

Although it might be tough, Redmond could certainly earn a roster spot

The Vikings added a lot of new faces to this group, but there are a couple of players here whom we can assume as locks to make the 53-man roster.

Greenard and Van Ginkle were both brought in this offseason after they each performed well in 2023. Jihad Ward had five sacks last year as well, so unless he has a terrible training camp and preseason for some reason, he'll be in the safe zone as well. It's more than reasonable to expect these three to make it.

Dallas Turner was the team's first round pick this April, so he's a lock to make the roster as well.

Aside from those four, the rest of the competition is wide open. Tillery, Bullard, Jonah Williams, and Pat Jones round out the rest of the depth chart behind them. None of them have proven much during their NFL careers, so if Redmond performs well in camp and a couple of them fail to match that, his chances of making the roster will grow.

Ultimately, for Redmond, his destiny is in his own hands. He's not quick enough to play outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense, so his best shot is to slot inside and wreak havoc as a Cam Heyward-style 3-4 defensive end. If he can make that transition, he has a very good chance of beating out the likes of Tillery, Bullard, and Williams for one of those starting spots next to nose tackle Harrison Phillips.

There will be a couple of spots up for grabs, and if he performs to the same level he did at the end of his time in the UFL, he shouldn't have too much of an issue grabbing a roster spot.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.