From 2018 to 2022, the Minnesota Vikings knew that Kirk Cousins would start at least 15 games for them each year. Due to an unfortunate injury, that number was cut to eight in 2023. Now an Atlanta Falcon, Cousins won't be suiting up for the Vikings at all this season.

Keeping it strictly to football, Cousins was a consistent 4,000+ yard passer for Minnesota's offense. Along with that, he routinely tossed more than 25 touchdowns a year for them. The Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy No. 10 overall to hopefully fill that void sooner rather than later.

Kirk Cousins Passing Statistics as a Minnesota Viking Year Games Played Yards Touchdowns Interceptions 2018 16 4,298 30 10 2019 15 3,603 26 6 2020 16 4,265 35 13 2021 16 4,221 33 7 2022 17 4,547 29 14 2023 8 2,331 18 5

However, Kirk Cousins' absence extends into Minnesota's leadership also. Six-year veteran Harrison Phillips, who's been with the Vikes since 2022, spoke candidly about that on "NFL Total Access" on May 8:

Kirk Cousins as a person, as a leader, as a teammate, that's a big void in your locker room. One of the most humble guys that I've ever been around. Servant leader, just a great motivator. He's great. To ask one person to fill that void is probably not probable.

Off-the-field dynamics are an aspect of success that many fans tend to overlook. The Vikings will have to find new leaders in that locker room if they want another postseason appearance.

Cousins is Not the Only Vikings Leader to Depart This Offseason

Danielle Hunter and Jordan Hicks also have new teams

The Houston Texans signed Minnesota's 2023 sack leader Danielle Hunter during free agency. Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks went to the Cleveland Browns. Add Kirk Cousins to the mix, and those are three 2023 captains who are no longer with the Vikings.

Some guys remain, such as lifelong Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who has been with the team since 2012. C.J. Ham and Brian O'Neill have each spent more than five seasons with the organization now as well. Captain and superstar receiver Justin Jefferson will be wearing purple this fall too. Regardless, there are plenty of voids in the Vikings' locker room ahead of the 2024 season.

It'll be a team effort to fill those shoes. Phillips spoke about that during his "NFL Total Access" appearance too. He had this to say about moving forward while complimenting Kirk Cousins for helping him grow as a person:

We're going to all carry that load together, and maybe we can be a better football team for it. Kirk's obviously amazing. I've learned a lot from him and the leadership side of thing, and that's an area I'm trying to step up and improve my game by working on those abilities.

If there's one thing that the 2024 offseason made clear, it is that the Vikings are in a new era of football. Their draft class solidified that, particularly the J.J. McCarthy pick. A part of starting a new chapter that every team experiences is a changing of the guard at quarterback, which will inherently breed new locker room leaders.

McCarthy is a proven and consistent winner, and his intangibles were some of the biggest reasons why he was drafted so early despite less-than-inspiring college numbers. The Vikings, still in pursuit of their first-ever Super Bowl, are contending with a new QB as well as a new leadership group in 2024. Let's see how they handle it.

