Highlights J.J. McCarthy wasn't expected to be an immediate starter for the Minnesota Vikings.

McCarthy can still develop and prepare for his time from the sidelines.

The Vikings drafted McCarthy for 2025 and beyond, so him missing time early isn't the end of the world.

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be out several weeks due to a torn meniscus he suffered in the team’s 24-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the preseason.

McCarthy is expected to undergo knee surgery in the coming weeks, and his status for the remainder of the season will be determined at a later date.

While Vikings fans are understandably frustrated by the prospect of their young quarterback missing significant time, McCarthy’s absence changes very little, if anything, for his development.

Related Why Justin Jefferson Could Be the First WR to Win NFL MVP NFL MVPs are usually quarterbacks, but what about Justin Jefferson? He could be the first wide receiver to win the award.

McCarthy Wasn't Expected To Be A Day 1 Starter

Most believed that McCarthy would begin the season coming off the bench

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Of the quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2024 Draft, McCarthy stands to gain the most from sitting. At 21 years old, he’s among the youngest players in the league and is still developing physically and mentally.

For rookies like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., who are already 24, there is a greater sense of urgency as they are several years further into their development. For McCarthy, however, there is still plenty of time. He’s younger than some of the top-rated quarterbacks in the 2025 Draft and possesses a skill set that should age nicely.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: J.J. McCarthy is younger than college quarterbacks Carson Beck, Shedeur Sanders, and Jalen Milroe,

Secondly, McCarthy comes from a unique college ecosystem. At Michigan, he enjoyed great success as the signal caller for one of college football’s best rushing attacks. Skilled runners such as Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, paired with Michigan’s strong run-blocking scheme, made the Wolverines a physically dominant team that wore down their opponents.

J.J. McCarthy College Stats Season Yards TDs INTs Comp% 2021 516 5 2 57.6 2022 2,719 22 5 64.6 2023 2,991 22 4 72.3

It’s hard to fault McCarthy for the lack of pass attempts. Michigan’s run game was the perfect antidote for anything opposing defenses could throw at them. Still, fewer reps provided McCarthy with fewer opportunities, possibly stunting his development. It’s very plausible that a player who only threw 713 passes in college isn’t as developed as someone like Nix, who threw 1,936.

McCarthy Can Make Adjustments From The Sideline

McCarthy can iron out some of his mechanical issues

USA Today

The emphasis on competition can often hinder growth, as players are less likely to lean on skills and strategies that they aren't comfortable with in high-stakes situations. This is why athletes are more likely to add to their repertoires or clean up mechanical issues in the offseason. For a game as visceral as football, making tweaks to things as fundamental as drop backs and throwing motion is fighting nature.

One of McCarthy’s biggest knocks coming out of Michigan was his choppy footwork. Inconsistent stride length led to a number of missed throws, especially when throwing to the numbers. These issues are far from unfixable. With a stronger base and a throwing motion that can be repeated down after down, McCarthy can be a more precise passer.

He’s already one of the best young quarterbacks when it comes to attacking tight windows and throwing to the middle of the field, and he has the arm strength to get the ball to the outside on time. It’s now a matter of rewiring his footwork to take that next step.

Breaking habits takes time and patience. Playing quarterback in the NFL is hard enough as it is, and having McCarthy attempt to do so while making drastic changes to his technique won’t make things easier. Without the possibility of playing early in the season, McCarthy can sit back and focus on tackling the big-picture issues.

Vikings Aren't A Win-Now Team

The Vikings didn't draft McCarthy with the intention of winning big in 2024

It wouldn’t be fair to call the Vikings a rebuilding team. They have enough talent to avoid being among the worst teams in football. However, if their sole focus was competing in 2024, they would’ve re-signed Kirk Cousins and drafted another defensive player in the first round.

The decision to select McCarthy was a move for 2025 and beyond, so him missing most of or even the entirety of 2024 doesn’t change Minnesota’s timeline.

Injuries are never a good thing. It’s sad to see a player unable to participate in the game they love and have committed their life to. However, the long-term impact McCarthy’s injury will have on the Vikings is likely to be negligible.

Although game experience is incredibly valuable, rushing a player onto the field before they’re ready is detrimental to them as well as the team. McCarthy still has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks from the 2024 Class; he'll just have to wait a while to show it.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise