Arsenal are developing a strong interest in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window, The Athletic's David Ornstein has now confirmed.

The Gunners are likely to be in the market for a new centre-forward later this year, and the position could be a major priority for Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal are falling short in the Premier League title race once again, and the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have failed to live up to expectations.

Arsenal are already being linked with a host of strikers ahead of the summer, with Newcastle's Alexander Isak one of the names who regularly pops up. Understandably, the Magpies won't want to allow him to depart, so it could be difficult for them to get him through the door at the Emirates Stadium.

David Ornstein: Arsenal Eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

Berta is a firm admirer

According to The Athletic's Ornstein, Arsenal are developing a strong interest in signing Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window. Gyokeres, who has been described as 'world-class' by Noah Mcilroy, has been in sensational form for Sporting CP over the last few years since his move from Championship side Coventry City.

Ornstein adds that Gyokeres is being eyed as a more realistic alternative to Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Andrea Berta is a 'firm admirer' of the Swedish forward, and he's expected to figure prominently among their options this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres' Premier League statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 3rd Goals 30 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 3rd Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 8.07 1st

If Gyokeres does become available, it looks set to be a competitive race to secure his signature. The Swedish international has flourished in Portugal, not only domestically but also on the biggest stage in the Champions League as well.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-03-25.