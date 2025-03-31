Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres 'gave his word' to Ruben Amorim over a move to Old Trafford, but he's now in talks with Arsenal, according to Sky Sports.

After an impressive couple of seasons with Sporting CP, Gyokeres has become one of the most sought-after strikers in world football. The Swedish international is flourishing in Portugal after his move from Coventry City, but a return to England could be on the cards in the summer transfer window.

Gyokeres, who has been described as 'world-class' by Noah Mcilroy, would undoubtedly be a smart signing for both Arsenal and Manchester United in the summer, considering his goal-scoring prowess. Both clubs are likely to be in the market for a new centre-forward, but they may face hefty competition for his signature.

Gyokeres 'Gave His Word' to Amorim Over Man Utd Move

He's now in talks to join Arsenal

A report from David Ornstein on Sunday evening confirmed that Gyokeres is now likely to be high on Arsenal's shortlist in the summer transfer window and is seen as a more attainable target than Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. Andre Berta, Arsenal's new sporting director, is a 'firm admirer' of the Sporting striker, and the Gunners are now developing a strong interest.

Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri has now suggested that Gyokeres' representatives are in talks with Arsenal over a potential move this summer. The journalist also adds that sources have confirmed to him that Gyokeres gave his word to Amorim that he would join Manchester United, but contacts are now under way with Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres' League statistics - Sporting squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 3rd Goals 30 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 3rd Shots Per Game 4.2 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.8 2nd Match rating 8.07 1st

Gyokeres being in talks with Arsenal doesn't necessarily mean a move to Old Trafford wouldn't happen, but Tavolieri has questioned the relationship between the striker and Amorim if he's willing to speak to other clubs despite giving his word. The race to secure his signature appears to be hotting up as we edge closer to the summer transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-03-25.