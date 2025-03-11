Arsenal have reportedly shown an interest in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, and according to A Bola in Portugal, he would be open to joining the Gunners.

Gyokeres has quickly become one of the best strikers in Europe since his move to Portugal, joining Sporting CP from Championship side Coventry City. A return to England has been mooted over the last few months after a sensational time at Sporting for Gyokeres, both domestically and in European competitions.

So far this campaign, Gyokeres has scored 39 goals and provided nine assists in just 40 games for Sporting in all competitions. Arsenal are in desperate need of a new number nine with midfielder Mikel Merino currently being utilised as a centre-forward.

Gyokeres Open to Joining Arsenal

His exit is 'inevitable'

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Gyokeres' exit this summer is now 'inevitable'. The 26-year-old is said to have a preference for joining Arsenal, Liverpool, or Manchester City over other sides who are interested in securing his signature.

Gyokeres, who has been described as 'world-class' by Noah Mcilroy, has a €100m release clause in his contract, but Sporting have set an asking price of around €70m to allow him to depart in the summer transfer window.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Lisbon statistics - record by competition Competition Appearances Goals Primeira Liga 57 56 Portuguese Cup 10 8 Europa League 9 5 Champions League 8 6

Arsenal are in desperate need of a new striker, and it could quickly become a priority when the summer transfer window opens. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are currently on the treatment table, meaning Merino has been deployed as a makeshift centre-forward, showing their lack of depth in that position.

It's undoubtedly hampered their fight for the Premier League title, with Liverpool currently running away with it. Gyokeres has undoubtedly enjoyed a sensational start to life in Portugal, and it's now up to interested parties to decide whether he will be capable of making the step up to England's top flight.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 11/03/25.