Viktor Gyokeres will be one of the main, big names on the scene for the summer transfer window. The feeling is clear and we can add more: Gyokeres already has a guarantee about his summer exit, a verbal agreement with Sporting after the Swedish striker accepted to continue at the club for one more season last year… and again for six more months in January, despite interest and calls from European top clubs.

But in the summer it will be time to go, try a new chapter and make a big move after reaching insane numbers at Sporting in terms of goals, leadership… and a massive Liga Portugal title under Ruben Amorim.

Gyokeres Has 'Financial Package' Pact With Sporting

He could leave for around €65m/€70m

Sources close to the deal guarantee to GiveMeSport that there’s a pact also about the financial package needed to bring in the Swedish striker: the release clause worth €100m will probably no longer be needed for this transfer window, as verbal agreement between Viktor, his camp and Sporting is to let him leave for a transfer fee in the region of €65/70m with add-ons as part of the package.

This is what Gyokeres and the Portuguese club secretly agreed to despite the clause, as this won’t be part of any contract… but just a gentlemen's agreement between all parties involved, as Sporting president appreciated Viktor’s commitment and decision to stay for one more year at the club.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Lisbon statistics - record by competition Competition Appearances Goals Primeira Liga 56 54 Portuguese Cup 10 8 Europa League 9 5 Champions League 8 6

The pricing change can be an absolutely crucial factor in the race to get Gyokeres. Several clubs have been showing interest in the last 12 months, but sources tell GiveMeSport that “paying €100m is always complicated when a player is not 20, 21 or 22 years old”.

This is why no club really presented an official bid by triggering the release clause, they all wanted to negotiate… but now the scenario will be completely different. The rumours have already started, but the decision is not close yet as Gyokeres is taking his time to pick the best project possible.

Man Utd Have Called About Gyokeres

PSG have also shown an interest

What’s next so? In the recent months, clubs from England have called to be informed on the situation with Manchester United interested… But again, it really depends on the financial budget they will have available in the summer and so it’s not time to advance in negotiations yet, also because Quenda from the same club also remains high on Man United’s list.

More Premier League clubs could join the race, as it’s absolutely open. We can also reveal that between November and December, Paris Saint-Germain also took information on Gyokeres… but they’re now doing excellent with a false-nine plan under Luis Enrique, so it’s up to the club to decide what they really want to do in the summer. There could be surprises with more clubs joining the race, from England and not only. Because the price is now really intriguing and Gyokeres remains open to all the options.

The clause is (unofficially) gone, one of the best strikers in the world will be available for €65/70m in the summer. Get ready for the battle…

