Everton target Viktor Gyokeres could 'help fill the void' at Goodison Park, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old may have earnt another move to a Premier League club after an impressive season with Coventry City.

Transfer news - Viktor Gyokeres

It's understood that Gyokeres is attracting interest from Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, and Leicester City ahead of the summer window, with Coventry City set to demand £20m for their star striker.

Gyokeres is out of contract next year, so Coventry could allow him to leave in order to avoid him departing on a free transfer.

Usually, players who have a year left are available at a bargain price, but a bidding war is likely with multiple clubs interested in the striker.

When asked whether the Swedish international has the ability to play in the Premier League, Coventry boss Mark Robins said: “He’s 100% got a chance, no doubt about it. But hopefully we can keep hold of him for a little bit because we want to progress ourselves as a football club and try and get into the higher parts of this league, which we haven’t been for a long, long time.”

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling immensely with injuries, Everton are likely to be in the market for a centre-forward in the summer. A powerful, natural finisher like Gyokeres could be the ideal striker for Sean Dyche.

What has O'Rourke said about Gyokeres?

O'Rourke has suggested that Gyokeres could fill a void up top for Everton as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Gyokeres has had a great season for Coventry, he could be somebody who could come in there and help fill the void up front for Everton as well and lead the line.

"He's done well for Coventry in the Championship and now with Sweden on the international stage as well. I think wherever Everton find themselves this season they're definitely going to have to bring in a new striker."

Would Gyokeres be a good signing for Everton?

Yes. Everton's current top five goalscorers are Demarari Gray, Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski, and Anthony Gordon, as per FBref, with the latter leaving in January.

Not one of the five players mentioned would even be considered a striker, which says all you need to know about Everton's current goalscoring situation.

Gyokeres has scored 18 league goals this season, with eight assists on top.

Although the main concern would be whether the Swede can transfer this form into the Premier League, there's no doubt he'd at least be an upgrade for the Toffees.