Sporting CP marksman Viktor Gyokeres, despite boasting a €100 million (£83m) release clause in his current contract, will be available for a fee as little as £63 million this summer, per The Times, with plenty of Premier League sides on red alert.

Much has been made of the enigmatic Swede’s red-hot form ahead of the impending summer transfer market – with his inevitable big-money move not coming to fruition in the summer of 2024, thus staying under Ruben Amorim’s stewardship.

In the wake of the news that the Libson-born tactician will be joining Manchester United after Erik ten Hag was sacked, question marks have been raised over what lies ahead for the former Coventry City centre forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brighton sold Gyokeres to Coventry for just £1 million in 2021.

Gyokeres’ contract, which expires in July 2028, does have a €100 million (£83m) release clause in it – but the report from The Times has suggested that he could be available for much less – around the £63 million mark – thanks to an existing agreement with Sporting.

Known as a ‘gentleman’s agreement’, the Liga Portugal juggernaut have agreed to allow the striker – labelled as 'sensational' by broadcaster Richard Keys – to leave the Jose Alvalade Stadium next summer for a lower fee than his release clause suggests.

According to the report, Premier League triumvirate Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, who underpinned his reputation as one of the best strikers in world football with a hat-trick of goals against Manchester City at Europe’s top table.

Thus far in 2024/25, the Stockholm-born ace has plundered 23 goals and a further four assists in 17 outings across all competitions – hence why a litany of top clubs across Europe have him on their radar ahead of the summer.

Amorim, who is set to take charge of his first Red Devils outing on 24 November against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town, has ruled out the possibility of attempting to lure the 22-cap Sweden international to Old Trafford in January.

“I’ve just made peace with the Sporting fans, so I’m not even going to make a joke about it,” the 39-year-old claimed after beating Pep Guardiola and his entourage 4-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.