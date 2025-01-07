Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a January departure for the Swedish centre-forward is unlikely, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT column.

Gyokeres is one of the most in-demand strikers at the moment after a sensational year and a half in Portugal. Joining from Championship side Coventry City, Gyokeres has adapted to making the step up with ease, and he's been banging in the goals for Sporting of late.

United could be in the market for a new striker this month or in the summer, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Ruben Amorim was considering linking up with Gyokeres once again. The Swedish forward flourished under Amorim before he made the move to Old Trafford late last year.

January Move for Gyokeres Unlikely

Man Utd have been linked

Reports elsewhere have suggested that Amorim is desperate to bring Gyokeres to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, rather than the summer. The pair are said to have had a 'great relationship', with Amorim keen on reuniting with the former Sporting man.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, Romano has confirmed that sources are insisting that Gyokeres won't be leaving Sporting during the January transfer window. The Swedish forward is likely to be involved in a 'massive deal' in the summer, but Sporting plan on keeping him in Portugal during the January transfer window.

"Many links also continue with Viktor Gyokeres. We keep receiving many questions on his future but sources keep insisting he’s not leaving Sporting Lisbon in the January window; it’s going to be a massive deal for the summer with some of the biggest clubs in the world keen on signing him. Sporting insist on their plan to keep Gyokeres in January and they are not anticipating any sort of move in the upcoming weeks."

So far this season, Gyokeres has scored a whopping 26 goals in all competitions, including in the Champions League, starting just 23 games for the Portuguese club. As a result, a host of clubs have been linked with a move to sign the 26-year-old, but so far, Sporting have been able to keep him at the club.

If United do make a move to secure Gyokeres' signature during the summer transfer window, then they're unlikely to be along if his form continues. A host of clubs around Europe could do with a striker as prolific and clinical as Gyokeres, so it could be a competitive race for him later this year.