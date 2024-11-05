Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has hinted that Ruben Amorim could be Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres to Old Trafford with him when speaking live on Sky Sports.

Amorim was recently appointed as United manager to take over from Erik ten Hag, and he's set to take charge later this month when his notice period with Sporting ends. With the January transfer window approaching, Amorim and his team will be looking for ways to improve their squad.

Speaking live on Sky Sports, former striker Berbatov has suggested that we're probably going to see Gyokeres in a United shirt at some point after Amorim arrives...

"This guy, Viktor Gyokeres. He's scoring goals for fun right now. So I think there's a special connection with the coach. So maybe, maybe, we're probably going to see him in a United shirt."

Gyokeres, described as 'incredible' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has flourished since his move to Sporting after previously plying his trade in the Championship with Coventry City. It certainly won't be easy for United to prise Gyokeres away from Sporting in the January transfer window, but the Swedish striker does have a release clause in his contract.

Gyokeres has a €100m (£84m) release clause, but the former Coventry man has admitted that it's a little too high...

"Of course you want to play at the highest level. It (release clause) was probably a bit too much because nothing came of it. Of course, it’s a lot of money. But we’ll see what happens next window."

Amorim's attacking options when he arrives at Old Trafford will be Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled to find consistency since joining the club, and Rasmus Hojlund, who is still learning the Premier League as a young striker. Gyokeres has proven to be a more consistent goalscorer of late, but there's an argument to suggest the quality of the Portuguese league is significantly lower than England's top tier.

Whether Gyokeres can translate his goalscoring prowess to the Premier League remains to be seen, while it could also be difficult for United to be able to afford his price tag.